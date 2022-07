COVID-19 In the past week there were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported to the Oregon Health Authority from the Florence area (1761). Cases of the virus for more rural areas are being tabulated once a week by the OHA. There were 1941 cases reported for the state and 147 for Lane County yesterday. The OHA are also reporting that hospitalizations have surpassed the 400 mark at 402 with 59 individuals in ICU. Locally an employee tested positive at Shorewood Senior Living. The facility conducted tests on all staff and residents and arrived at two more positive tests on Tuesday. The facility is going to do another round of testing today. The positive tests were confirmed by Shorewood to be residents that were fully vaccinated and reportedly have mild symptoms and are being monitored closely.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO