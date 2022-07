Written By Alex Robinson | John B. Snow | Tyler Freel. Whether you hunt whitetails in the hardwoods, elk in the mountains, or bears in the Alaskan bush, there’s a hunting rifle for you. The landscape you plan to hunt, your hunting tactics, and the game you’re chasing will all play a role in the rifle you choose. But so will personal taste. Your rifle defines in part who you are as a hunter, whether it is a practical beater that lives in your truck for much of the year, a handy lever action, or a pricey long-range hammer. We’ve made that task a little easier by narrowing down the field to the best hunting rifles we’ve tested.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO