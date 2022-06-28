ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

A year after the heat dome, King County wants an extreme heat plan

By Natalie Akane Newcomb
KUOW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been one year since instruments at the SeaTac Airport hit an all-time record high of 108 degrees for the day. The heat dome of 2021 resulted in more than 30 people dying in King County...

kuow.org

