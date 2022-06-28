ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Iga Swiatek kicks off Wimbledon challenge with 36th-straight win

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFlIM_0gOUygrr00

World number one Iga Swiatek went into the record books in style as she won her 36th match in a row with victory over Jana Fett on Centre Court.

Swiatek’s amazing streak, which goes back to February and has seen her win six tournaments, means it is the longest winning streak of the 21st century, overtaking Venus Willams’ record set in 2000.

The two-time French Open champion, a hot favourite for the SW19 crown, enjoyed the prestigious opening slot on Centre Court usually reserved for the defending champion and beat Croatian Fett 6-0 6-3.

Defending champion Ashleigh Barty’s retirement meant that Swiatek was given the honour of opening play on the main show court and she looked entirely at home, handing her opponent a 33-minute bagel.

This was the Pole’s first match since winning at Roland Garros and Fett, who has had an active warm-up on the grass, threatened a comeback as she led 3-1 in the second set.

She had three break points to make it 4-1, but Swiatek escaped and that was the end of it, as the Pole quickly rattled off five games in a row to continue her invincible streak.

Number five seed Maria Sakkari made light work of Australian Zoe Hives, wining 6-1 6-4, but 14th seed Belinda Bencic is out, losing 6-4 5-7 6-2 to Wang Qiang in a match carried over from Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wimbledon: Serena Williams shocked by Harmony Tan as Iga Swiatek goes into the record books

Serena Williams was unable to summon the old magic as her Wimbledon return ended in a first-round defeat to little-known Frenchwoman Harmony Tan on Centre Court. Stepping out on court to play singles for the first time since leaving the big stage prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon today ? Day 5 order of play including Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie highlight the action on day five of Wimbledon as the third round gets underway at the All England Club following the early exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.Norrie will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time as the British No 1 faces Steve Johnson of the United States.Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are among the other top seeds looking to advance and...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Casper Ruud loses but Novak Djokovic through to third round

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Third seed Casper Ruud was stunned by Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the Wimbledon second round, while defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced with ease. Norway's Ruud, runner-up at the French...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day two: British players march on but Serena Williams loses thriller

Serena Williams lost in three sets to Harmony Tan on her return to grand-slam tennis on a memorable day for British players at Wimbledon.Six home players out of the 11 to complete matches on Tuesday progressed, making it the first time since 1997 that nine British singles players had reached the second round.Williams’ dramatic deciding-set tie-break defeat to world number 115 Harmony Tan concluded the Centre Court action, which started with Iga Swiatek winning her 36th consecutive match – breaking the 21st century record set by Venus Williams in 2000 – and was followed by Rafael Nadal winning in four sets.Here,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#First Match#Centre Court#French#Croatian#Pole#Australian
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Nadal, Gauff, Swiatek play on Day 4

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to play second-round matches on Centre Court on Day 4 at Wimbledon. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is also in action. The sixth-seeded Pliskova will face British player Katie Boulter in the first match in the main stadium. Then it’s second-seeded Nadal against Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments as part of his 22 major titles overall. The 11th-seeded Gauff then faces Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. The 18-year-old American was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month. Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros, puts her 36-match winning streak on the line against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands. They’ll play on No. 1 Court.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today?

Novak Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.Djokovic was on supreme form in dispatching Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday, in what was a far more assured performance from the Serbian after needing four sets to defeat Soonwoo Kwon in his opening match.Now, Djokovic faces his compatriot Kecmanovic, the 22-year-old who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this season.Djokovic has won both previous matches against the world No 30 Kecmanovic, which both came at his home tournament in Belgrade at...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon, year after making final

Matteo Berrettini, last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, withdrew before his Wimbledon first-round match Tuesday due to COVID. “I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result,” Berrettini posted on social media. “I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament. I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Reluctant superstar Iga Swiatek digs deep at Wimbledon to extend win streak

A reluctant yet humble superstar, Iga Swiatek remained on course at Wimbledon to bring up a staggering 37th consecutive victory.Far from her vintage best, the Pole is now contending with both lofty expectations and the history books. Her opponent, merely a ‘lucky loser’, sensed an opportunity to write her own story into both the women’s game and this most decorated of championships. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove defied her lowly ranking, No 138, in what is just a third Grand Slam appearance, tying Swiatek in knots with the help of a blustery Court One.The 21-year-old, ever willing to sprinkle her charm on...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon live stream: How to watch Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff online today

Wimbledon is back as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club. The action continues today with another packed schedule that sees men’s second seed Rafael Nadal, the irrepressible women’s world No1 Iga Swiatek and rising British star Jack Draper all in action. Nadal was made to battle by Francisco Cerundolo on Monday and now faces Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the second round. Swiatek faces the Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove as she aims to continue her phenomonal form this season which saw her reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open and win at Roland Garros. The...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy