ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

How to Wear a Suit This Summer—Without Losing Your Cool

By Alexander Freeling
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wivUZ_0gOUy91F00

Click here to read the full article.

The summer months promise bright days, warm nights and some of the year’s most memorable events. What do you pack for a destination wedding, garden party or general shindig as the mercury rises? Looking sharp instead of sweaty requires the right garments and fabrics, but sun-drenched days are also an opportunity to rest the usual navy or charcoal two-piece and enjoy easy-going summer tailoring with color, pattern and playfulness.

For the most formal events, the choice is simple. Despite the annual announcements of its death, the suit remains king. Guys sometimes find tailoring to be stifling in the summer months, but the real culprit is often the fabric. Wool might bring to mind winter sweaters, but specialist high-twist summer wools, spun and woven to be light and airy, are crisper and lighter than linen, travel well and remain pristine even after a long day. So long as they’re not sized so tight they cling to your body, these cloths allow air to pass through so you catch every breeze.

Most fabric mills produce a summer or “tropical” wool book—Minnis Fresco, Holland & Sherry’s Crispaire and Fox Brothers’ “Fox Air” all offer excellent choices. While they’re standard options at all good tailors, specialist summer cloths can be trickier to find in ready-to-wear, but some notable options include No Man Walks Alone’s exclusive Sartoria Carrara models, Cavour’s summery mid-blue Fox Brothers option and Ring Jacket’s in-house balloon fabric . Wool, silk and linen blends are also a great choice, giving you the dry hand of linen with added lightness and wrinkle resistance.

High contrast looks create the most impact: there’s a reason that the gray suit, white shirt and navy tie combo is a perennial go-to. Especially for daytime affairs, though, mid-blues and lighter greys work just as well and have more character. And if you want something a little more unusual (and we say: go for it), summer is the season to color outside the lines. So long as the cut is modern, a tan suit worn for formal events isn’t nearly the faux pas you might think.

Instead of taking a typical wool business suit, opt for an atypical color, such as  tailoring-aficionados’ favorite Solaro with its telltale red sheen (like this option from Neapolitan master Attolini). For something truly eye-catching, cream or off-white is second to none in warmer climes—this double-breasted Brioni number is exemplary. When it comes to shirts, Kieran Wright, head of retail at storied British shirtmaker Budd, recommends Giro Inglese fabrics . “The open weave and high-quality cotton offer great breathability and simple but clean lines,” he explains.

For relaxed, celebratory affairs like rehearsal dinners, more casual suiting options and colors beckon. “You can’t go wrong with a khaki cotton, linen or linen-blend suit worn with a white shirt unbuttoned at the neck and a light-colored loafer,” Bruce Pask, men’s fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman & Neiman Marcus, says of a foolproof summer celebration combo. “These are great, breathable fabrications for warm weather locations, be it the beach or the countryside, and have just the right amount of polish for the occasion.” Consider this buttery golden tan or an earthier khaki cotton . Pure linen, such as this off-white option from Cucinelli, has a kind of slouchy charm that only gets better as it creases and works perfectly with a denim shirt and suede loafers.

One old-school fabric having a moment in the sun again is seersucker. Beloved by Kentucky Derby attendees in its traditional white-and-blue stripe version, it’s appearing this season in sharper, tonal iterations, such as this navy-on-navy version by Beams and this innovative wool-and-cotton version from Richard James in navy or candy stripe pink . It’s also a savvy choice for shirting , advises Wright: “Linen is always a safe bet when it comes to the heat, but some feel it becomes a little too casual. A self-stripe seersucker is a great option, as its puckered weave means it sits away from the skin, keeping you super cool while the tonal design brings a more contemporary and smarter edge.”

For casual gatherings and when vacationing, the right piece of tailored clothing can telegraph both relaxed elegance and fun. In summer’s sunshine, brighter, lighter colors appear more muted, while paler tones tend to wash out. If you’ve ever had the urge, there’s no better time to wear loud plaids and punchy hues. If you do, put yourself in the hands of native Southerner Sid Mashburn , who’s offering sage seersucker and rose linen this season as well as more pedestrian options in brown and navy high-twist. With any bright jacket, a white linen shirt and neutral trousers are the way to go. Or if you’re going sans jacket, lightweight tailored linen or fresco wool trousers in gray or cream with a knitted polo and unlined loafers, driving mocs or Belgian shoes make for an easy off-duty semi-tailored look.

Lastly, a couple of accessories which are practically health requirements: your favorite shades and a good all-purpose hat , suitable with everything from suits to swim trunks. Yes, it’s that simple to look sharp even when it swelters.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Ferragamo’s New NYC Store Lets You Design Custom Sneakers With Holograms

Click here to read the full article. Salvatore Ferragamo opened the doors to its new SoHo store in New York City on Friday. Located at 63 Greene Street, the 2,600-square-foot store features a new concept focused on accessories and footwear—with a tech element. An important part of this new store concept is its ability to be used as a flexible space. “Everything in this space is modular, which allows us to make changes to the store with ease,” Salvatore Ferragamo North American CEO Daniella Vitale told FN during a store walk-through on Thursday. “If we want to add more ready-to-wear and have less...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Rowing Blazers and K-Swiss Team Up on a Sporty, ’90s-Inspired Collection of Clothes and Kicks

Click here to read the full article. Rowing Blazers and K-Swiss want to help you party like it’s 1995. The preppy clothing label has joined forces with the footwear stalwart for a capsule collection of sporty apparel, footwear and accessories. Now available, the colorful assortment of unisex styles includes a ‘90s-inspired graphic pullover windbreaker, black and off-white cotton twill caps in a retro silhouette, a white sweatshirt and a graphic black tee. The drop also offers a special-edition, co-branded take on K-Swiss’s iconic Si-18 sneaker that features light blue, pink and green colors. The capsule collection is fronted by former American No....
APPAREL
Robb Report

Fashion’s Go-To Vintage Rug Dealer Is Now Making Clothes

Click here to read the full article. “I really only care about how the rug feels to me,” says Mikael Kennedy, proprietor of King Kennedy Rugs, discussing his unconventional approach to buying and selling. “If I fall in love with it, I’ll buy it. I don’t care about the provenance or anything else…I only buy what I love so that if I end up owning it forever, it’s not a bad thing.” Based in Los Angeles, Kennedy is fashion’s favorite vintage rug dealer. Since getting into the biz in 2009, he has counted Ralph Lauren, J. Crew and Club Monaco as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thespruce.com

Can You Iron Dry-Clean Only Clothing?

After wearing your favorite jacket and making it through the day with no spills or drips, you discover the back is very wrinkled. The label says "dry-clean only". Does that mean that you have to take it to the cleaner again just to remove the wrinkles? Can you iron it at home? The answer is yes.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suiting#Academy Awards#Kentucky Derby#Wear A Suit#Holland Sherry#Crispaire#Fox Brothers#No Man Walks Alone
Robb Report

The 10 Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos for Men

Click here to read the full article. A shampoo should do more than get your hair clean. Any bar soap can scrub away sweat, oil and product buildup, but if you’re interested in taking the best possible care of your hair, you should find a shampoo that’s purpose built to keep your locks healthy. This applies doubly to guys with thinning hair. The best shampoos for people in this camp should add density and volume to the hair, or at least resuscitate it from looking limp and lifeless. And if your hair is in free fall (or you’re proactively preventing...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

Click here to read the full article. On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered. A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks...
WYOMING STATE
Robb Report

Watch: The World’s Deepest Shipwreck Was Just Discovered Nearly 23,000 Feet Under the Sea

Click here to read the full article. Add one more to Victor Vescovo’s growing list of deep-sea discoveries. The founder of Caladan Oceanic, who is an avid underwater explorer, found the world’s deepest shipwreck on Wednesday with help from EYOS Expeditions. The USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), or “Sammy B” for short, was launched in 1944 and sank during a battle in the Philippine Sea the same year. It’s been out of sight for nearly 80 years. Until now, that is. Vescovo, alongside sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet of France, successfully located the wreck resting on a slope at a depth...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Robb Report

This Sleek New 24-Foot Camper Trailer Is Like a Luxury Guest House on Wheels

Click here to read the full article. Land Ark has finally made a luxury trailer for those of us who don’t feel the need to bring our entire home on the road with us. The Colorado-based company recently unveiled its third model called the Quatro. It’s the brand’s smallest offering yet, but still has more than enough room for anyone looking to camp in style and comfort this summer. There are big trailers and then there are those made by Land Ark. The company’s first two wedge-shaped models are more like homes than anything else you’ve seen while camping. The Draper is...
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

This $15 Million Florida Mansion Is a Disney Lover’s Dream

Click here to read the full article. Who needs a theme park when you can your very own Disney mansion? A house in the Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort just went on the market for $15 million, and it’s a Disney lover’s dream. From the entryway, custom stained-glass windows with Disney motifs overlook the courtyard and pool. One of the marble fireplaces is an exact replica of the one in the apartment over Cinderella’s castle. And, perhaps most impressive of all, the home theater looks just like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Of course, this...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Meet the ‘Dream Chaser,’ the Supersonic Space Craft Taking on Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic

Click here to read the full article. Will the supersonic Dream Chaser soon be competing with Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin in the space-tourism race? That’s the plan—eventually. Sierra Space is developing the Dream Chaser as the world’s “first and only winged commercial spaceplane.” The aircraft is designed to take off atop a rocket, and then return to Earth on its own wings, landing itself much as the original space shuttle designs. The company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Spaceport America to use its 12,000-foot runway in southern New Mexico. Sierra said it’s growing the list of compatible...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This Drawing Was Estimated to Be Worth $300 in 2020. Now It’s Going on Sale for $1.44 Million.

Click here to read the full article. Being underestimated isn’t always a bad thing. Especially if you’re talking about a work of art. Take, for instance, a 1652 portrait by the Dutch artist Jan Lievens: When a small auction house in Massachusetts put the drawing on the auction block in October 2020, it offered presale estimates of $200 and $300. The work ended up selling for $514,800 in about 10 minutes. Now the portrait is going to TEFAF Maastricht, one of the world’s most respected art fairs, where it’s being listed for about $1.44 million (1.35 million euros). “It was more impressive...
VISUAL ART
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky on His Gorgeous New Mahogany Steinway Day Boat

Click here to read the full article. It will surely come down to a toss of a coin as to what will spin more heads on Idaho’s shimmering Lake Coeur d’Alene this summer; the sight of this gleaming, mirror-varnished 34-foot wooden cruiser with its distinctive plumb bow. Or the tall guy behind the wheel with the number ’99’ on his sweatshirt? The boat doesn’t have a name yet, but it promises to cut a quite a figure on a lake already known for its classic wooden boats. Hockey great Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet took delivery of their new, custom-built...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Robb Report

How to Make an Airmail, the Rum Cocktail That Always Delivers

Click here to read the full article. What is the Airmail? I mean, it’s obviously a cocktail, and everyone agrees that it’s rum, lime, honey and sparkling wine, but what is it? Is it a mint-less Mojito with different bubbles? A French 75 with rum? A honey Daiquiri with Champagne? And for that matter, when do you drink one—at a swim-up bar on vacation, or for boozy brunch on Sunday, or for a toast on New Year’s Eve? Yes. The answer to all these questions is yes. One of the many charms of the Airmail is it can be anything you...
DRINKS
Robb Report

The Pandemic Caused NYC’s Wealthy to Leave in Unprecedented Numbers

Click here to read the full article. “New York is back.” At least that’s what you’ll hear from some city officials and residents, who see people returning to local restaurants, hotels and apartments. But new data assessed by The New York Times tell a slightly different, and more worrisome, story. According to the report, IRS data show that NYC residents who moved to other states by the time they filed their 2019 taxes reported $21 billion in total income, far more than in any previous year. While some of those people may have moved back to the city since, the potential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The FBI Seized 25 Basquiat Paintings From a Florida Museum Because They Might Be Fakes

Click here to read the full article. In what might be every museum’s nightmare, a whole exhibition of supposed Jean-Michel Basquiat artworks was seized by the FBI on Friday for potentially being fake. The 25 works, part of the Orlando Museum of Art’s “Heroes & Monsters” exhibition, were seized after their authenticity was called into question, according to reporting in The New York Times. In documents reviewed by the newspaper, the FBI said its investigation had revealed “false information related to the alleged prior ownership of the paintings” and “attempts to sell the paintings using false provenance, and bank records show...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Mr Porter Is Now Offering Vintage Rolexes, Omegas and More

Click here to read the full article. Luxury menswear e-tailer, Mr Porter is getting in on the vintage watch market and, quite frankly, we are surprised it hasn’t happened sooner. Global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Co. says sales of pre-owned watches reached $19 billion in 2019 and are forecasted to grow to more than $30 billion by 2025. Pre-owned, of course, includes newer timepieces. For a breakdown, vintage is generally accepted to mean watches created before the 1970s (the era when the quartz crisis hit), neo-vintage often refers to pieces created from the 90s to early or mid-2000s, but pre-owned...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy