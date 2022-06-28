ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull RB17, 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq: Today's Car News

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like McLaren in the early 1990s, Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing plans its own car. The new Red Bull will be a hypercar dubbed the RB17, and just 50 examples are planned, each priced at more than $6 million. Ford launched a new version of...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

2024 Ford Mustang Keeps a Manual Transmission!

The next generation of pony car won't lose the manual transmission just yet. Instead, the 2024 Ford Mustang will have an optional manual transmission. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Keeps a Manual Transmission! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
Person
Adrian Newey
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 918 Spyder Is Still Setting Records

A prime opportunity to own a member of the celebrated Hypercar Holy Trinity recently presented itself. The Porsche 918 Spyder is arguably the best of the bunch, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. The Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1 were both rear-wheel drive and, therefore, ax murderers on wheels. Only 918...
CarBuzz.com

800-HP Electric Ford GT40 Restomod Will Be A Monster

As the electric revolution continues to gain momentum, we have seen more and more pioneering enthusiasts transplant electric powertrains into classic cars. We recently listed eight of our favorites, but there are many more out there, some of which are still in the works. One of the most promising is from Everrati, which specializes in this future-proofing classic car. With the help of Superformance, the company promised last year that it would be fitting a Ford GT40 chassis with an electric upgrade that will "enhance performance while keeping the essence and soul of the original." Now Everrati has revealed the technical details we can look forward to, and they suggest that the above promise will be kept.
CARS
motor1.com

Modified Mini with Hayabusa engine drag races tuned Mustang GT

The Mini might not be a car famous for its high-horsepower output, but it’s a small package with a lot of performance potential. A new Carwow video pits a heavily modified Mini, packing a Hayabusa engine, against a lightly tuned Ford Mustang GT to demonstrate how the little Mini can keep up with the beastly Ford.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Redesigned Infiniti QX80 to introduce new design language

Infiniti's current design language can be traced back to the Essence concept of 2009, but a new look is planned and we'll see it first on a QX80 Monograph concept to be revealed within the next 12 months, Automotive News (subscription required) reported this week following an interview with Infiniti Chairman Peyman Kargar.
CANTON, MS
Road & Track

Porsche’s Most Exclusive Model Will Set You Back $2.9 Million

Porsche’s first customer prototype in more than a decade comes with a $2.9 million price tag, making the 963 the most expensive model offered by the German auto manufacturer. Built by Canadian racecar constructor Multimatic, the LMP2-derived 963 chassis could become one of Porsche’s lower-volume productions. Outside of the...
CARS
racer.com

First Pontiac GTO to be enshrined at Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

A near-perfect recreation of the Pontiac Tempest that shocked the racing world in 1963 by beating Ferrari GTOs and factory Corvette ZO6s at Daytona, and in so doing served as the launchpad for the fabled Pontiac GTO later that year, will arrive later this summer at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA). The MSHFA is located on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway (DIS) where the world-beating Pontiac made history nearly 60 years ago.
PONTIAC, MI
MotorAuthority

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV revealed with Mercedes and Porsche vibes

The Prophecy concept has become real. On Tuesday, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan was unveiled with a sleek design, fast-charging electrical architecture, and up to 320 hp. This is just the second act in Hyundai's Ioniq battery electric future. The prophecy: From concept to reality. While what underpins...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey plan RB17 hypercar for 2025

Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the engineering arm of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, is deep into development of an F1-inspired hypercar—and star aerodynamicist Adrian Newey is attached. Red Bull and Newey were both previously attached to the Aston Martin Valkyrie but left the project after Aston Martin...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Spied In SuperCrew Trim With A Long Bed

It rides on an extended wheelbase and could be exclusive to the US market. Technically speaking, the new Ford Ranger has yet to debut for US buyers. The global debut of Ford's midsize truck was in November 2021, so we know how it will look. We also know the general stats, though powertrain options are sure to differ between markets. Now, we see there could be another option for Ford customers in North America, where bigger is generally seen as better.
CARS
Top Speed

The Delage D12 Aims To Smash Porsche and Manthey’s Nurburgring Record

Delage was a French company launched back in 1905 as a rival to makers like Bugatti. During its classic era Delage launched models like the D6 and the D8, but the company had to cease operation in 1953. Delage reopened its doors back in 2019, and its first supercar - the 1,100 horsepower D12 - has very big ambitions for the future. The D12 was officially revealed during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Speaking with a Delage spokesman at the auto show, the British magazine Autocar learned a few details about the future plans of the Delage company’s drive to shatter the Nurburgring record.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Gordon Murray electric SUV coming

Gordon Murray Automotive, the new car company of McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray, is currently putting the final touches on a pair of V-12 supercars. While the company is committed to offering V-12 cars as long as emission rules allow, it will also offer electric vehicles in preparation for a post internal-combustion engine era—and some of these EVs will be SUVs.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley's First Hybrid Continental GT Comes Into Focus

Back in 2017, Bentley announced that more plug-in hybrid models beyond the Bentayga would eventually arrive. The following year, we got spy shots of a Continental GT hybrid. But since then, only the four-door Flying Spur has received the plug-in treatment, and it only happened last year. That had us wondering if Bentley would forget about a hybrid model altogether and instead focus on a purely electric Continental GT. After all, Bentley wants to go all-electric by 2030.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini’s Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part IV)

The 350GT was Lamborghini’s first production car, and as we learned in our last entry, was a very rapid adaptation of the 350GTV prototype. And while the GTV was certainly more elegant looking than the GT, the former’s foibles included a hood line that was too low to fit the company’s V12, as well as a general lack of practicality.
CARS

