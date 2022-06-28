ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Charlamagne Tha God Announces The Black Effect Podcast Festival With iHeartMedia

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Radio personality, TV host, author, and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is stepping into the production world as he has announced his first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, geared by iHeartMedia.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will take place on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue located in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Aiming to magnify Black voices in the podcast space, Charlamagne along with popular personalities from the Black Effect Podcast Network , will spend the day recording live podcast recordings and discussions from the event. Comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1’s DJ Nyla Symone will host.

More from VIBE.com

In a statement, the Breakfast Club personality said, “The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game.”

He continued, “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

Having launched barely two years ago, the Black Effect Podcast Network has already fostered 32 shows, birthing a list of exceptional talent and impactful voices that continuously educate, entertain and provoke thoughts from the public.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will feature its most attractive shows including The 85 South Show (hosted by DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chio Bean), All The Smoke, We Talk Back, Reasonably Shady, Black Tech Green Money, WHOREible Decisions and The Trap Nerds Podcast. To make the festival even more interesting, there will be two discussions going on that day: a “Women in Podcasting” panel and a “Business of Podcasting” one, which will feature Charlamagne Tha God and president of production and creative development for the Black Effect Podcast Network, Dollie S. Bishop. Also, Nissan, the event’s primary sponsor, will host a pop-up market highlighting Black businesses. It will also provide a family game room, photo booth and other attractions for a fun-filled day.

For tickets to the Black Effect Podcast Festival, fans can visit BlackEffect.com for more info. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (July 6) at 10 a.m. ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Talks Being Compared To Jay-Z, Diddy, And DMXBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ne-Yo Declares Winner Of Mario And Omarion’s ‘Verzuz’ And Breaks Down Why

Click here to read the full article. Ne-Yo may not have Luther Vandross-level range, but the man is a triple threat and knows a thing or two about how to command a stage and control a mic. So, when he spoke with the men of The Cruz Show ahead of the 2022 BET Awards, he had to discuss the most recent Verzuz between Omarion and Mario. Though he was able to see its humor firsthand, he also expressed his disappointment. More from VIBE.comNe-Yo Drops Spike Tey-Directed Visual For "You Got The Body"Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Signs Tate Kobang As First Artist To Her New Record Label

Nicki Minaj officially launched her own record label and just signed her first artist. Rapper and producer Tate Kobang took to social media to announce he signed with Nicki and couldn’t believe it. The “Anaconda” rapper announced earlier this year she was starting her own management and record company...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

YNW Melly Accused Of Ordering Hit On His Own Mother

Click here to read the full article. Prosecutors in the murder trial of YNW Melly have levied a shocking accusation against the incarcerated rapper. In addition to killing two of his close friends in cold blood, the 23-year-old allegedly went as far as attempting to orchestrate the death of his own mother. In court documents posted on social media on Sunday (June 26), prosecutors claim they obtained proof of Melly’s authorization of his mother’s murder via text exchanges. In one portion of the document, when the prosecution is asked if they believe Melly has authorized the commission, they allege that they...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 'P-Valley' STARZ Series

As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlous Miller
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Person
Kevin Hart
rolling out

Writer wins legal battle against Dame Dash, labels him a culture vulture

The ongoing battle between Damon Dash and his longtime girlfriend Raquel Horn and writer-filmmaker E.W. Brooks has played out in court over the last year. In 2021, Dash’s company Poppington LLC, was ordered to pay Brooks $300K for the illegal and unauthorized streaming of her film on Dame Dash Studios. After Brooks won her case, Horn sued Brooks for the imagery on the Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss book and movie imagery. Dash was listed as the director of the film written by Brooks and Alicia Allen.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Remy Ma Tells Radio Host To Never Bring Up Doja Cat Again

Remy Ma ignited a contentious online debate when she told Drink Champs she doesn’t consider Doja Cat a rapper. During a recent interview with Black Compass media, one of the show’s hosts made a joke about the Doja Cat “controversy” and the Terror Squad rapper made it clear where she stood on the issue.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim And More To Take The Stage For Diddy Tribute At The 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, Love (or whatever other aliases you have for him) will be receiving his biggest bouquet of flowers this weekend at the 2022 BET Awards. On Friday (June 24), BET announced the star-studded lineup set to take the stage alongside Diddy for a tribute performance as he receives the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. The artists include Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir. The ensemble of musical acts will speak to Diddy’s decades of...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

1955 Warrant For Emmett Till Accuser Found, Family Seeking Arrest

Click here to read the full article. While searching the basement of a Mississippi courtroom, an unserved warrant for Emmett Till’s accuser has been discovered. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday (June 29) that the warrant charged Carolyn Bryant Donham, identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document, in Till’s kidnapping. The document was discovered sometime last week, confirmed Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill who also certified the authenticity of the document.More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg To Star In Film About Emmett Till’s MotherHouse Passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act To Make Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeMississippi's Emmett Till Memorial To Be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#Podcasters#Tha#Dj#Dj Nyla Symone#The Breakfast Club
thesource.com

Lil Durk Walks Amiri Fashion Show At Paris Fashion Week

Durkio on the runway, relaxed. Lil Durk hits the runway for his modeling debut during this year’s Paris Fashion Week as he walks in the Amiri Fashion Show. Joining the likes of recent addition of hip hop stars adding “runway model” to their resume, like Jim Jones and Offset, Durk surprised PFW attendees with his participation in the collection’s Spring-Summer 2023 preview.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Daz Dillinger Retires From Rap, Says “It’s Not Fun No More”

Click here to read the full article. Daz Dillinger has announced his retirement from rap. The veteran emcee and producer points to a lack of excitement in the creative process and the game overall as his reasoning for kissing the game goodbye. The West Coast luminary posted an image to his Instagram account, which reads, “The legend had officially retired since 2022 Not my problem anymore.” In the caption of the post, Daz expounded on his decision, noting that while his run behind the mic was fun while it lasted, his heart is no longer in it.More from VIBE.comEminem And Snoop...
HIP HOP
Vibe

It’s Been Omarion Versus Everyone Since He Called B2K Groupmates His Backup Dancers

Click here to read the full article. Following the unforgettable R&B Verzuz battle between many women’s teenage crushes Ray J, Bobby Valentino, Pleasure P, Sammie, Omarion, and Mario, the fire has still been ablaze. The main battle between Omarion and Mario was one for the books as both beloved singers sang their biggest tracks. Omarion performed songs like “O,” “Touch,” and “Ice Box,” while Mario delivered tunes like “Let Me Love You,” “Just A Friend,” and “Come With Me”–just to name a few.More from VIBE.com8 Best Moments From The 'Verzuz' Featuring Mario, Omarion, And Nearly Every Other Male R&B Singer Of...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Nissan
Vibe

Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey For “Big Energy” Performance At The 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is known for fostering some of the biggest moments in Hip-Hop and Pop culture. Latto was no exception to the rule. The “Muwop” rapstress had her well-deserved moment during the 2022 BET Awards as she performed her summer-geared hits “It’s Givin'” and “Big Energy.” Wearing an all-black and gold embellished jumpsuit, the 24-year-old gave a paramount performance that can be considered one of her best to date.More from VIBE.comLatto Radiates "Big Energy" At The 2022 Billboard Music AwardsShyne Made An Exception To Attend 2022 BET Awards And Celebrate DiddyJoey Bada$$ Says...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Martin Lawrence Revives Shelved Plans For Shenehneh And Wanda Film

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence has awakened the idea of a Shenehneh and Wanda film starring himself and Jamie Foxx as their throwback parody characters. Speaking as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed the movie was almost a reality while discussing his opinion on a Martin reboot. “I think, well, you know, the Martin show was like catching lightning in a bottle and I don’t think we can redo that again,” Lawrence began to explain. “I wouldn’t mind working with the cast again on something but I don’t think we can do...
MOVIES
Vibe

Tupac Shakur Photo Sparks Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group

Click here to read the full article. A photograph of late rap icon Tupac Shakur is at the center of a copyright infringement lawsuit filed against Universal Music Group. The music corporation is accused of using a photo taken by late photographer Chi Modu on a website owned and operated by the company. Filed on Friday (June 24) by the estate of Modu, the suit cites a post on Udiscovermusic.com titled Best Tupac Songs: 26 Essential Tracks featuring the photo in question, which attributes its credit to Universal Music Archives. Modu’s estate also alleges that UMG removed the late photographer’s copyright...
MUSIC
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy