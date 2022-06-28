ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beyond Salem’: Peacock Drops Official Trailer For Chapter 2

By Lynette Rice
 2 days ago
What are you up to, Fancy Face?

Those of the words of Bo Brady, who’s joining the action in chapter 2 of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem beginning July 11. Peter Reckell (Bo) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) are reprising their super-couple roles in the next evolution of the DOOL spinoff designed especially for Peacock.

Speaking of uber-unions, DOOL faves Steve (Stephen Nicholas) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black (Drake Hogestyn) travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul (Christopher Sean). Meanwhile, new parents Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) meet up with Hope in Montreal. Over five episodes, reunions and mysteries ensue!

Also joining Chapter 2 are Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

Five, 60-minute episodes will drop daily on Peacock through July 15. Ken Corday is executive producer, Albert Alarr is co-exec producer, and Ron Carlivati is the head writer. Chapter 2 of Beyond Salem is from Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

SheKnows

Only Weeks After He ‘Died,’ Days of Our Lives Sends Lucas Adams’ Tripp Packing

A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
