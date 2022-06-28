ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA insider claims New York Knicks ‘likely’ to land Mavericks free agent Jalen Brunson

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrcCc_0gOUxdFt00

New reports now suggest that previous expectations have shifted, and the New York Knicks are the favorite to end up with Dallas Mavericks restricted free agent Jalen Brunson.

When the 2021-2022 NBA season came to a close, and fans and organizations shifted their focus to the offseason, reports claimed the Mavericks’ biggest free agent was expected to stay put. Despite rumblings since the February NBA trade deadline that the Knicks are big fans of Brunson, Dallas was the odds-on favorite to retain the services of the point guard they took in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Well, that is no longer the case just days away from the start of NBA free agency on June 30. After reports last week that the Knicks were doing all they could to free up $25 million in cap space to pursue the 25-year-old, it seems their strong desire to land Brunson has made them the new favorite to secure the four-year veteran’s services.

Related: New York Knicks: 2 trade targets if team signs Jalen Brunson

On a Tuesday edition of his “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast, Bleacher Report NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed the latest buzz he has been hearing about Jalen Brunson’s destination for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

“So I’m gonna say this cautiously, knowing that this is gonna get picked up. I really don’t have a ballpark on it but from everything I’ve heard it really does sound like things have shifted and he’s more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks.”

Jake Fischer on latest jalen brunson to new york news

Why are the New York Knicks so high on Jalen Brunson?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3PaZ_0gOUxdFt00
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Brunson took a major step forward this past season and was pivotal in the Mavericks reaching the Western Conference Finals. However, it seems like New York is set to pay massive money to a player that has only averaged 16 points per game in his best season. Clearly, there is a belief that he still has a great deal of untapped potential left in his game.

That is something the guard and the people around him seem to believe too. On a Monday edition of “ Posted Up with Chris Haynes ,” the host and Yahoo Sports NBA insider reported the opinion from Brunson’s inner “circle” that he never was able to be the best version of himself having to play next to superstar talent Luka Doncic n Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ABe4_0gOUxdFt00 Also Read:

New York Knicks release statement addressing confusing draft strategy

“I’ve talked to people in his circle who think he has another level to reach that he just couldn’t reach with Dallas because he played with the most ball-dominant player in the league,” Haynes said.

The Mavericks still have the chance to match any offer made to Brunson in free agency.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Report: Potential Kevin Durant Trade Suitor Has Been Identified

Before Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his 2022-23 player option, the entire NBA considered the alluring scenario of Kevin Durant seeking a trade. Had Irving left the Brooklyn Nets, there's a chance Durant may have also wanted to exit. If the two-time NBA Finals MVP requested a trade, suitors would have lined up for an opportunity to acquire the 33-year-old superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jalen Brunson
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

On the day that NBA free agency began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. It’s been reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in apparently looking to run it back. The crazy news sent shock waves throughout the NBA, […] The post Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets got a shock to their system on Thursday when Kevin Durant officially requested a trade. The organization was likely preparing for NBA free agency to open up Thursday evening, instead, they need to completely pivot to figuring out how and where they can trade the future Hall of Fame forward. Durant reportedly […] The post The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Bleacher Report Nba
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Decision

Russell Westbrook is officially heading back to Los Angeles next season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the former NBA MVP plans on exercising his massive player option with the Lakers. Westbrook is set to earn $47.1 million on that option. There was no chance Westbrook was passing up on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Knicks Make Notable Trade: Fans React

On Tuesday night, rumors of the New York Knicks making a potential trade turned out to be true. According to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel. The Knicks are also sending Alec Burks, several picks and cash to incentivize the Detroit Pistons to accept the trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Look To Acquire Matisse Thybulle From Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks have seen their 2022 offseason strategy go out the window. After expecting to re-sign Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks were blindsided by the heavy recruitment of Brunson by the New York Knicks that have now tipped the scales in NY's favor. JB is widely expected to sign a 4-year $110 million contract with the Knicks, leaving the Mavericks without any room to replace him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers snag Warriors champion in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have added Juan Toscano-Anderson to their roster in free agency. Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors this past season. In three pro seasons, his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated. He shot just 32.2 percent from beyond the arc...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy