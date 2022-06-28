ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Today in Data: Facing Financial Disruption

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in Data, new research shows a majority of American consumers who live paycheck to paycheck dealt with some sort of financial disruption in the...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Despite Risks, Crypto-Backed Mortgages, Loans Gaining Traction

There’s been talk about people buying real estate with cryptocurrency for some time, but a new report from banking giant Citi finds that crypto-backed mortgages have been gaining ground for reasons that suggest loans collateralized by digital assets will have a growing place in the broader lending market. Noting...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Bank of America Has Lost Half of Its Active Crypto Users

The number of active cryptocurrency users at Bank of America has been cut in half due to the prolonged rout in the market, Bloomberg wrote Thursday (June 30). As of May, Bank of America had under 500,000 crypto users. In November of last year, it had over 1 million. That initial surge came as bitcoin and some other tokens were hitting their record highs, but things have shifted dramatically.
STOCKS
pymnts

Auto Lenders Brace for Higher Interest Rates, Recession

As the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates to beat inflation, all sorts of debt becomes more expensive. Much of the everyday focus may be on credit cards and mortgages. But amid the headlines noting that homebuyers are being priced out of their markets, that savings may be tested by the fact that putting food on the table has become harder as prices soar by double-digit percentage points — auto lending will feel a pinch too.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Mid-Market US Firms Use Real-Time Payments Only 4% of the Time

Real-time payment usage varies drastically among firms of different sizes, according to “Accelerating the Time to Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration based on a survey of 400 corporate executives. Get the report: Accelerating the Time to Realized Revenue. Large-market U.S. firms (those that generate more than...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
pymnts

EU Subscription Businesses Get Boost From Revenue-Based Financing

As traditional funding methods see headwinds during global macroeconomic challenges, revenue-based financing (RBF) is emerging as a convenient, viable option to bridge working capital gaps and boost business growth. This is primarily because venture capitalists (VCs) are taking an increasingly cautious approach to investing due to the current market uncertainty...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

FedEx Leaders Lay out Post-Pandemic Plans

Top FedEx executives have laid out plans for helping the company recover over the next few years from the post-pandemic decline in online commerce, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (June 28). “We have dealt with economic crises before,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said at the meeting, per the report....
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indian B2B Electronics Firm Arzooo Raises $70M

B2B consumer electronics company Arzooo has raised $70 million to scale its business in a $65 billion market, The Economic Times reported Wednesday (June 29). The all-equity round saw participation from Japan’s SBI Holdings, Trifecta Leaders Funds, Celestia Capital, 3 Lines VC and Doordash Founder Tony Xu, according to the report.
BUSINESS
pymnts

RH Says High Mortgage Rates Killing Demand for Luxury Homes, Furniture

Hopes for a near-term turnaround in the battered home furnishing category were dashed Wednesday evening (June 29), after high-end retailer RH told investors it expects consumer demand will continue to weaken through the end of the year. In an outlook update released after the close of trading, the California-based retailer,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

SMB Financing Firm OppZo Announces $260M Fundraise

OppZo Inc., which calls itself a “mission driven financial technology company focused on unlocking access to capital for small and medium sized businesses,” announced Thursday (June 30) that it had raised $260 million in debt and equity financing. The equity portion totals $5 million and was led by...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Authorized Push Payment Fraud Reaches ‘Epidemic’ Levels in UK

The U.K. is experiencing a widespread “epidemic” of payments fraud, in which scammers trick victims into sending money into fraudsters’ accounts, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (June 29). The report says there was a 40% increase in 2021 in this type of scam, which is called authorized...
U.K.
pymnts

BNPL Provider Zilch Raises $160M for US Business Growth

London-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Zilch announced Thursday (June 30) that it has secured an additional $50 million investment for its Series C funding round, Tech Funding News reported. The total investment for the round now stands at $160 million. . The company plans to use the capital to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

South African FinTech Sava Raises $2M in Pre-Seed Funding

South African FinTech Sava has raised pre-seed funding worth $2 million, which will go towards the company’s business-to-business (B2B) spending and budgeting solution, a report from Techbuild.africa said Thursday (June 30). The company focuses on two specific business problems: Companies don’t have the tools to manage expenses and business...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Belvo Granted IFPE License for Payments in Mexico

Open finance application programming interface (API) startup Belvo has received an Institution of Electronic Payment Funds (IFPE) license enabling it to develop payment initiation solutions in Mexico. The authorization for the license from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) gives Belvo the ability to offer its clients in Mexico...
TECHNOLOGY
coingeek.com

Ensuring transparency and authenticity on chain

How do you know for certain that the product you want to buy is authentic? With the immutable BSV blockchain, authenticity can be guaranteed. The world is full of fakes, copies, and misleading products. We buy a designer bag, trusting that it is authentic, and hope that our extra virgin olive oil has not, in fact, been adulterated with cheaper, non-virgin oils. But how do we absolutely guarantee that the product we buy is the real deal?
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy