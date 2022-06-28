Today in Data: Facing Financial Disruption

As the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates to beat inflation, all sorts of debt becomes more expensive. Much of the everyday focus may be on credit cards and mortgages. But amid the headlines noting that homebuyers are being priced out of their markets, that savings may be tested by the fact that putting food on the table has become harder as prices soar by double-digit percentage points — auto lending will feel a pinch too.

