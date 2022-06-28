ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andrew Gertler’s AG Artists and Ziggy Chareton Team Up to Manage Lauren Spencer-Smith, JP Saxe and Shawn Mendes

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128VRE_0gOUx6PH00

Click here to read the full article.

As part of a big expansion of Shawn Mendes manager Andrew Gertler’s AG Artists, the company has signed fast-rising Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith and Arista’s JP Saxe, and Mendes’ longtime A&R Ziggy Chareton has joined as a partner on their management. Chareton will also co-manage Mendes.

Gertler and Chareton have a long history together : They met in the early 2010s when both were interns in Atlantic Records’ marketing department. In 2014, they brought a 15-year-old Mendes to Island Records, where Chareton had been hired as an A&R rep. Gertler had seen a YouTube clip of Mendes singing Great Big World’s “Say Something,” looped in Chareton, and convinced the young singer’s parents to bring him to New York to meet with Island’s then-CEO David Massey. Mendes signed with Island almost immediately and the rest, as they say, was history: Within a year Mendes became a major star, and within two a global superstar; he has 23 RIAA-certified multiplatinum or gold records to his credit. Yet this move is a major one for the company.

Powered by her smash single “Fingers Crossed,” Vancouver native Spencer-Smith has rapidly become one of the breakout stars of 2022, with nearly half a billion TikTok views and 100 million streams for the song and a new single, “Flowers,” is rising fast. She performed at the Juno Awards last month. Saxe, whose collaboration with Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending,” was nominated for the Grammy Song of the Year, received five Juno nominations and won Breakthrough Artist of the Year. (Incidentally, Mendes, Saxe and Spencer-Smith are all Canadian.)

“I’m so excited to welcome two incredibly talented new artists to our roster, Lauren Spencer Smith & JP Saxe, as well as to formally welcome Ziggy as a partner,” says Gertler. “I’ve always been dedicated to growing a small roster of best-in-class artists, so it only felt natural when the opportunity arose with both Lauren and JP. They are both top tier songwriters that fit our ethos of working only with the best clients, both as musicians and as people, and we are so fortunate to have them as part of the family.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Lauren and JP to the family. I’ve been a fan of both artists from afar so to have the privilege to work alongside them is a dream,” says Chareton. “We can’t wait for what the future holds for both of these stars and we are so fortunate to have them as part of the family.”  Chareton has worked at Island Records since 2011, rising to be the company’s Head Of A&R, and now joining Gertler to grow a management operation together.

AG Artists also includes divisions Permanent Arts — a digital art studio and management venture that manages NFT artist Fewocious — and Permanent Content, a joint venture film & TV production company with Mendes that released his Netflix documentary “In Wonder” and is producing the upcoming TV adaptation of “Life Is Strange” in partnership with Legendary & Anonymous Content.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized in Undisclosed Medical Emergency: ‘God Save Me’

Click here to read the full article. Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday for an undisclosed reason. According to multiple reports, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning. At 10:45 a.m. PT Tuesday morning, Barker shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. “God save me,” the drummer wrote. God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022 However, Barker’s short post has not been the only activity on his Twitter account since. His...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Angela Aguilar Signs With SESAC Latina, Talks Challenges of Being a Female Mariachi Singer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mariachi singer Angela Aguilar has signed a worldwide deal with performance-rights organization SESAC Latina. The 18-year-old singer comes from a long line of mariachi and Mexican cinema royalty – including her father, the Grammy-award-winning mariachi singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar; the late film star and master mariachi singer Antonio Aguilar; and her grandmother, the prolific Mexican singer and actress Flor Silvestre. Having made her singing debut in 2012 at the age of nine, the singer has only continued to gain recognition. The same year she released her debut album, “Primero Soy Mexicana” in 2018, Aguilar was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Pink, Sony Publishing CEO Jon Platt, Busbee to Be Honored at SONA Warrior Awards

Click here to read the full article. Pink, Sony Music Publishing Chairman/CEO Jon Platt and the late songwriter/producer Busbee will be honored at the Songwriters of North America’s second annual SONA Warrior Awards, taking place as a hybrid celebration comprised of an in-person gala on July 23 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and a virtual livestream via mandolin.com on July 24. SONA is one of the only advocacy organizations for songwriters, formed by professional songwriters to advocate for fair pay, safety, equality and a collective voice. The announcement notes that each of the honorees is known for their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NME

See Avril Lavigne recreate the ‘Let Go’ album cover for its 20th anniversary

Avril Lavigne has recreated the iconic cover art of her debut album ‘Let Go’ to mark its 20th anniversary – watch the video below. On TikTok, Lavigne shared a video of her revisiting the Canal Street location in New York where she shot the cover for ‘Let Go’. The video – soundtracked by Simple Plan’s ‘I’m Just A Kid’, which TikTok users have been using while recreating old photos – ends by transitioning from the current-day shot to the iconic 2002 image of the moody 18-year-old singer.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gertler
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Charlotte Cardin
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Julia Michaels
Person
David Warner
Person
Deborah Cox
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Shawn Mendes
Variety

Chris Pratt Confronts Outrage Over Religious Beliefs, Denies Ever Belonging to Anti-LGBTQ Church

Click here to read the full article. “Why are they coming after me?” Chris Pratt recently asked in a new Men’s Health magazine profile. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” star was referring to social media users who continue to troll his every move. Pratt connected the hatred he gets on social media to a public misconception about his religious beliefs, which he claims dates back to a speech he gave at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pratt received the award ceremony’s life achievement honor, titled the Generation Award, and said the following line in his acceptance...
RELIGION
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag#Canadian#Atlantic Records#Mendes To Island Records#A R#Great Big World#Riaa#Tiktok
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.  The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

SpotemGottem Arrested After Attempting to Flee From Police on Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Rapper SpotemGottem was caught in an unconventional face-off with Miami police over the weekend after he reportedly attempted to flee from officers on a jet ski. He was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade jail after police caught up to him in the pursuit. According to NBC Miami, officers tried to pull SpotemGottem over as he was speeding on a jet ski near the Miami Marine Stadium. Instead of pulling over, the Jacksonville rapper kept going until police eventually caught up to him. He was accused of recklessly swerving through boats and swimmers in the area...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Beyoncé Shares ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover Art and Statement: ‘I Hope You Find Joy in This Music’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has shared the cover artwork for her new album “Renaissance,” due July 29. The image sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back Again

Click here to read the full article. The last time the witches of “Hocus Pocus” were revived, it took three centuries. This time around, it’s only been about three decades. The Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are almost back, and the first teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” has been released, giving a first taste of the wickedness to come. The sequel premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season. “Hocus Pocus” premiered in 1993, telling the story of three wicked sisters in Salem, Mass., who spent...
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Signs A+E Networks Deal, Including Lifetime Holiday Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro, a longtime staple in the Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle brands family, is making A+E Networks his new TV home. The cable giant has signed custom cake whiz Valastro, who rose to fame through his TLC reality series “Cake Boss,” which is centered on his long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery, to a multi-platform creative partnership. The pact encompasses more than 60 hours of original programming, including development of multiple new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s Six West Media, in association with Valastro’s Cakehouse Media. One of those projects will...
MOVIES
Variety

Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie With Jamie Foxx

Click here to read the full article. Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement. The 49-year-old actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2018, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy “Back in Action.” The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and 2014’s “Annie” remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before “retiring.” Foxx made the announcement on Twitter, sharing audio from a phone call with Diaz, who can’t seem to find the words to tell the world that she’s returning to the silver screen. “I don’t know how to do this, you...
NFL
Variety

Margot Robbie’s Viral ‘Barbie’ Costumes Are Created by Oscar-Winning ‘Little Women’ Costume Designer

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is behind the “Barbie” costumes that are going viral on the internet. Variety has confirmed Gerwig has teamed up with her “Little Women” costume designer to bring Barbie and her neon world to life. Photos of Margot Robbie, who is playing Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, playing Ken, have been circulating on social media for several weeks. In one viral photo, the duo are seen rocking hot pink neon spandex outfits while rollerblading along Venice Beach. The Oscar nominees were accessorized with bright yellow rollerblades along with matching kneepads. “Barbie” remains high on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy