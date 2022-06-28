ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Brutus return with crushing new single Dust, announce UK tour

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Brutus have returned with the stunning new single Dust.

Written as part of their forthcoming new album sessions, Dust serves as the band's first new music since 2020, when the stand-alone track Sand emerged. Information on Brutus' future projects will be provided soon.

Of the new release, the band explain in a joint statement: " Dust was born out of the frustration of having friends with demands and expectations that were way too high.

"It’s a song about being at breaking point; pissed off about everything and everyone. Dust is honest, direct and unfiltered. It’s a very special and personal song for us, which is why we wanted this to be the first new song for people to hear.”

To mark the new release, Brutus have announced a run of UK shows this winter, their first tour in more than three years.

Kicking off on November 16 in Bristol, the band will continue on to Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Brighton, before signing off in London on November 22.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale at 10am on June 30 via the band's website.

Listen below:

Brutus UK tour dates:

Nov 16: Bristol The Fleece
Nov 17: Manchester Rebellion
Nov 18: Glasgow Audio
Nov 19: Leeds Lending Room
Nov 21: Brighton Patterns
Nov 22: London The Garage

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The Rolling Stones bring out Chanel Haynes to perform ‘Gimme Shelter’ in Milan

For their first show back after Mick Jagger‘s bout of COVID-19, The Rolling Stones performed ‘Gimme Shelter’ with gospel singer Chanel Haynes. The legendary rockers performed in Milan, Italy on Tuesday (June 21), performing a 19-song set as part of their UK and European ‘SIXTY’ tour. The show was confirmed to go ahead on Monday (June 20), following the postponements of shows in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Bern, Switzerland. The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled to next month, but the Swiss gig has since been cancelled altogether.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Fans React to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne on Friday (June 24) released his new song "Patient Number 9." Naturally, reactions from fans and listeners — good, bad, seemingly indifferent — have started sprouting up. Osbourne first teased the Jeff Beck-featuring "Patient Number 9" earlier in the week. The single is the haunting title...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Glasgow#Breaking Point#Signing Off#Sand#Bristol The Fleece Nov 17#Manchester Rebellion Nov#Leeds Lending Room Nov 21#Brighton Patterns Nov
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Megadeth, Metallica and Iron Maiden hits like never before in major key Happy Metal YouTube experiment

Traverse the musical multiverse courtesy of shredders Ben Bouissieres and Andy Xiong, and discover what classic metal anthems sound like when transposed to a major key. It’s a well-known fact that some of the best metal songs ever produced were written in a minor key, and that the genre seemingly goes hand-in-hand with the ominous-sounding sonic universe that is the antithesis of the major key.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
guitar.com

“The suffering is only just beginning” Subways guitarist reveals the harsh reality of Brexit for UK bands touring Europe

The Subways guitarist Billy Lunn has opened up about the struggles that UK musicians touring Europe are facing in the aftermath of Brexit. In an op-ed piece in The Independent, Lunn has shared his thoughts about the little-reported difficulties that touring bands suffering since the UK left the European Union, something that he’s keenly aware of given that The Subways are more popular on the continent than they are back home.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Primus cancel European leg of A Tribute To Kings tour due to “unavoidable logistical challenges”

Primus have announced they have canceled the European leg of its upcoming A Tribute To Kings tour due to “unavoidable logistical challenges”. The European dates were originally scheduled to commence on September 9 in Sweden, would have seen Les Claypool and co trek the continent performing Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in its entirety, in tribute to their musical icons.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
671
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy