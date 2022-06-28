ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 26TH, 2022

wmix94.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 19-year-old Tysha Schwaninger of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of...

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 30th, 2022

A 43-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been transported to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a felony theft conviction. Larry Sharp of South 15th Street is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond. 37-year-old Kristine Randall of North Harrison in Central...
MARION COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired within a home in southern rural Williamson County on Wednesday June 29 about 10:50 p.m. When...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
City
Belle Rive, IL
wrul.com

Pardieck Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

A Carmi man is in the White County Jail after he caused a scene at Huck’s on Oak Street. On Wednesday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call in regards to an unruly customer. When the officer arrived, he arrested 32 year old Bryce W Pardieck of 706 8th Street for Disorderly Conduct. Pardieck was yelling and cursing at 34 year old Kristy Beavers, the on-duty cashier. He was taken into custody and is being held pending posting of bond.
CARMI, IL
wsiu.org

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Williamson County

A person of interest in custody following a deadly shooting in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department reports it responded to a shooting late Wednesday night at a home in rural southern Williamson County. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Lake of Egypt Ambulance...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Clark Arrested on Richland County Warrant

On June 27th at approximately 4:00 PM, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Office was informed by dispatch that 40 year old Larry J Clark of 202 S Monroe in Parkersburg was brought in by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Department for the charge of Domestic Battery. Capeheart learned that Clark was wanted on a Failure to Appear on a warrant out of Richland County for Driving While License Suspended. Capeheart stated that he informed Clark that he was under arrest for the warrant, along with his domestic charge. Bond for Clark was set at $150. He paid bond and was released.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Stolen Wallet Reported in Norris City

A Norris City woman called the White County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of her wallet. On June 25th, Deputy spoke with Adrienne Johnson who stated that she attended a ballgame in Norris City on June 22nd and had left her wallet in the center console of her vehicle. Johnson said that she left her car unlocked but she was sitting only 40 feet away watching the game. Johnson stated that on the morning of the 23rd, she had noticed that her wallet was gone. She said there was no money in the wallet but there was a credit card along with her driver’s license in it. Johnson called to cancel the credit card but wanted to make the report due to concerns about identity theft due to her ID being taken.
NORRIS CITY, IL
wrul.com

Stolen 4-Wheeler Returned to Owners

The White County Sheriff’s Department responded to call in reference to a report of a 4-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Springerton. On June 23rd Officer George Spencer arrived at 124 E Cherry Street and met with Betty L Rush and Curtis R Rush who are the owners of the ATV. Curtis stated that he had parked the 4-wheeler beneath a tree on the north side of their property and began mowing the lawn. Rush said he was mowing when an unknown individual started the mower and drove away. The Rush’s said that they have surveillance footage of the subject taking the 4-wheeler. The footage shows the subject walk past the ATV. The subject then returned and started the vehicle and drove away. The video showed the 4-wheeler being taken at approximately 1:16 pm. On Tuesday, June 28th, the 4-wheeler was located and returned to the owners.
SPRINGERTON, IL
wmix94.com

ISP investigating MVPD officer-involved shooting; Harvey, IL man arrested

MT. VERNON, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released Sunday before being taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wmix94.com

Mt. Vernon man arrested on weapons charges

MT. VERNON, IL — A 20-year-old Mt. Vernon man on three weapons charges Friday after reportedly entering a home and threatening a person with a firearm before refusing to come out the home. Alexander Kuhn reportedly entered the home at 719 South 20th Street around noon Friday after making...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
kfmo.com

Man and Woman Charged with Abuse

(Bonne Terre, MO) Two people from Bonne Terre, 28 year old Jessie L. DeMay and 35 year old Garry W. Triplett Jr. are in custody at the St. Francois County Jail after being charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Reports indicate a 3 year old boy is said to have began having seizures at the couple's home June 20th. The toddler was flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis where it was discovered he had drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in his system. The boy's 10 year old brother is alleged to have also tested positive for methamphetamine. Both DeMay and Triplett are scheduled for their initial appearance in St. Francois County Circuit Court on the charges Tuesday.
BONNE TERRE, MO
wjpf.com

2 hurt in Franklin County motorcycle accident

ZEIGLER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Franklin County. It happened about 10:15 p.m. on Route 148 in between Herrin and Zeigler. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Stone, 48, of Marion was southbound when he lost control of the bike and crashed. Stone and his passenger, Shannon Tolbert, 48, were both thrown from the motorcycle and airlifted from the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
carbondaletimes.com

Two hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash

ZEIGLER -- A Marion man and his passenger were airlifted to a hospital following a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Franklin County deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on State highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane at around 10:15 p.m. on June 25. A preliminary investigation showed that Michael Stone, 48,...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for teen runaway

MARION, IL — The Willimason County Sheriff's Office announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jenessa Fonseca, who is reported as a missing person runaway juvenile. Fonseca is described as 5 feet two inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The department stated that she...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

2 deaths under investigation in Sesser, Ill.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson park music series organizer Bruce Loy previews the performers scheduled to play at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell. The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/29. Updated: 4 hours ago.
SESSER, IL
KFVS12

Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28 have been ruled a murder suicide. Officers were called to the 800 block of South Locust Street just after 9 a.m. to investigate a dropped call. When they arrived, no one...
SESSER, IL

