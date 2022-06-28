ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Putin Health Rumors 'Frighten' Russian Oligarch's Wife

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The wife of an exiled Russian oligarch said in a new documentary that she is "frightened" by rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from a serious illness because a dire health diagnosis might make him not care about the consequences of his actions.

Tatiana Fokina made the comments in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives , a Paramount+ documentary that became available on the streaming service on Tuesday. Fokina is married to Yevgeny Chichvarkin, who made a fortune with a cellphone business. She is also the CEO of a wine and spirits emporium and runs a Michelin-starred restaurant in London, where she lives with her husband. The couple has been outspoken in their opposition of Putin and of the war he started in Ukraine in late February.

Rumors about Putin's healt h predate his invasion of Ukraine. However, speculation that he could be very sick has intensified in recent months with people citing videos of the Russian president appearing shaky or tense as evidence that he might have Parkinson's disease , even though some medical experts have disputed such talk.

"There are rumors that he is ill...and I think they're likely to be true, and if they are true...that makes me really frightened, because a person who is really ill doesn't really care about what happens next," Fokina said in the documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04n9CK_0gOUvPLf00

Adding to the rumors of Putin's health was an investigative report by Proekt Media in April that claimed Putin was accompanied by doctors—including a thyroid cancer surgeon—on trips from 2016 to 2019. Proekt's report also said Putin may have undergone surgery several years ago, but its story did not directly say whether Putin was diagnosed with cancer or any other illness.

In late May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied claims that Putin is suffering from a serious illness. During an interview with the French television station TF1, Lavrov said of Putin: "I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment."

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also disputed claims about the president being ill in a March interview with the Associated Press, saying Putin's health was "really perfect."

Financier and political activist Bill Browder also discussed Putin's health in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives . He said he doesn't believe the leader's illness to be physical.

"I think Putin is ill, but not in the way that most people think Putin is ill. Putin is mentally ill, but he's been mentally ill as a psychopath since childhood," Browder said. "Putin's illness leads him to lack any empathy, lack any conscience [and] lack any normal human emotion when it comes to the fate of other people. And that will lead him to all sorts of terrible crimes."

Comments / 79

Sharon Johnson
2d ago

Putin's health being 'really perfect' sound eerily like the 'really perfect' phone call Trump made while looking for '11,700 votes' in the 2020 election. 🤣

Reply(4)
38
Tom Golden
1d ago

for all anyone knows about this rumoris minimal,the fact that the topic keeps coming up just might be a KGB tactic to make everyone think there is some truth,but remember,disinformation is a game to keep telling a lie long enough so it can be believed, that's what maybe the operational plan here.

Reply(4)
9
Comment Commando
2d ago

His generals and the Russian people in general know this and do nothing or say nothing they are just as guilty.

Reply(7)
33
Related
International Business Times

Putin Struggles To Stand In New Video, Sparks Illness Speculations Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has come into question again after he appeared to be shaking and struggling to stand in a recent event at the Kremlin. Video footage captured at an awards ceremony on Sunday showed Putin, 69, swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Putin’s leg was also seen constantly shaking while he was standing near the podium.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bill Browder
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian Oligarch#Paramount#Michelin#Healt H Predate#Proekt Media
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
883M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy