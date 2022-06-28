ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.

Such an option would allow the Knicks to clear space for their pursuit of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson if Boston sent no player back, which the TPE would allow, making a deal potentially advantageous for both sides. And now we are hearing that Boston is indeed interested, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“Several teams, including the Boston Celtics, have a degree of interest in trading for Burks,” related Begley, with the word ‘degree’ perhaps key in any potential trade. This is because Burks had surgery on his foot for an undisclosed issue, and his availability next season would be critical to a team like Boston pulling the trigger on a trade.

Any team dealing for Burks would have longer-term financial insurance if the Knicks guard were indeed unable to suit up for a considerable stretch given the final season beyond next in his current deal is a team option.

But for Boston, using the TPE would require either an available player able to contribute to playoff basketball — or a substantial asset in order to deal for such a player down the road.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

