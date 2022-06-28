ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alice Cooper Signs With CAA for Touring in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435bA5_0gOUusmp00

Click here to read the full article.

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper , who should need no introduction, has signed with CAA to represent his touring in North America.

He has sold more than 50 million albums over the years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. His nightly radio show, “Nights With Alice Cooper,” continues to air in nearly 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. He was previously with Pinnacle Entertainment.

While he first burst into the mainstream in 1971 with the single “I’m Eighteen,” Cooper and his bandmates at the time had been active for several years. Originally from Arizona, the group — which was known as Alice Cooper, with the frontman gradually assuming the name and identity — moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s and worked the city’s vibrant club circuit, opening for the Doors multiple times and signing with Frank Zappa’s Straight label for their first two albums.

However, after linking with producer Bob Ezrin, the group relocated to Detroit, where their style of fist-pumping rock received a warm welcome, tightened up their sound, and transitioned their image from the hippie-freak look they’d cultivated in L.A. to a more horror-movie vibe. Powered by a string of singles like “School’s Out,” “Elected,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy”; the albums “Love It to Death,” “Killer” and “Billion Dollar Babies”; and the group’s increasingly theatrical concerts — which featured pythons, mock decapitations and other elaborate staging — Alice Cooper became one of America’s biggest acts of the early 1970s, and had no small influence on David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust” image (Bowie and his group saw a London concert by the Cooper band late in 1971).

However, Cooper left his bandmates in 1975 and struck out as a solo artist, scoring a hit with his “Welcome to My Nightmare” album. In the ensuing years he became sober, had a brief flirtation with new wave (best exemplified by the 1980 single “Clones”) and enjoyed a resurgence in the mid-1980s as multiple hard rock bands, particularly Motley Crue, acknowledged his vast influence. A return to the charts followed, especially with his 1989 “Trash” album, and in the years since he has continued to tour and record like the rock legend he is. His latest album, 2021’s “Detroit Stories,” found him reuniting with members of the originally Alice Cooper band.

Over the years he has appeared in the film “Wayne’s World” portraying himself and in “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare” as Freddy Krueger’s wicked stepfather.

He continues to be managed by Shep Gordon at Alive Enterprises.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Weeknd Unveils Opening Acts for Stadium Tour, Team Reveals Details About ‘Conceptual’ Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Weeknd’s opening acts for his global stadium tour, which launches in his hometown of Toronto next Friday, will be R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada and top DJ/producer Mike Dean, his team reveals in an exclusive interview with Variety. The full 19 dates, noting which acts are playing in which cities, appear below. The tour’s original opener, Doja Cat, pulled out last month to undergo throat surgery, and although “the phone was ringing” with calls from interested parties, according to Omar Al-joulani — Live Nation’s president of touring and a Toronto...
MUSIC
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Alanis Morissette Pays Homage to Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins in London

Alanis Morissette paid homage to her former bandmate, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, during her performance at the O2 Arena in London last night, June 28. The singer is on tour for the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill (which had been rescheduled due to Covid concerns). Hawkins had joined her live band for that album’s tour in 1995 and he continued to perform with her until 1997 when he joined Foo Fighters.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Alice Cooper Hit a Grand Slam With ‘School’s Out’

With four increasingly popular albums and a modest hit single under their belts, the members of Alice Cooper had paid their dues and were ready to level up by the time they released School's Out on June 30, 1972. Armed to the teeth with a career-defining rock anthem and an LP's worth of macabre, vaudevillian choice cuts, they stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Hells Angels founding member Sonny Barger dies aged 83 from cancer: Married biker said 'I've had the privilege to be part of an amazing club' in message posted to Facebook after he died

Sonny Barger, the founding member of the Hells Angels motorcycling club, has died aged 83 after a battle with cancer. The California outlaw, who was involved in drugs and protection rackets, died surrounded by his wife Zorana and other loved ones. A post shared on his Facebook page after his...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
David Bowie
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Shep Gordon
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Alice Cooper
Variety

Chris Pratt Confronts Outrage Over Religious Beliefs, Denies Ever Belonging to Anti-LGBTQ Church

Click here to read the full article. “Why are they coming after me?” Chris Pratt recently asked in a new Men’s Health magazine profile. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” star was referring to social media users who continue to troll his every move. Pratt connected the hatred he gets on social media to a public misconception about his religious beliefs, which he claims dates back to a speech he gave at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pratt received the award ceremony’s life achievement honor, titled the Generation Award, and said the following line in his acceptance...
RELIGION
Page Six

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee quits reunion tour mid-show due to broken ribs

He’s no Dr. Feelgood. Tommy Lee didn’t let his broken ribs get in the way of his reunion with his Mötley Crüe bandmates after a nearly seven-year hiatus on Thursday. Even though the iconic drummer only lasted five songs into the band’s hotly anticipated reunion kickoff tour at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., it was actually five more songs than his doctor ordered. In true Lee fashion, the musician ignored the doctor’s advice and went ahead with his performance during the band’s opening night alongside Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. After soldiering on through five tracks on the drums, Lee’s...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#North America#Pinnacle Entertainment#Doors
Variety

‘Mad God’ Becomes Most Streamed 2022 Shudder Film Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Phil Tippett’s “Mad God” has become the most watched 2022 film premiere on Shudder, the speciality horror streaming platform has announced. The film, a stop-motion animated epic that Tippett spent 30 years working on, premiered on Shudder on June 16, after its release by IFC Midnight in New York on June 10. The Shudder premiere coincided with its expansion to an additional 24 screens across North America. The film will continue to expand next month, including several screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States starting July 3. “Phil Tippett is a towering figure...
MOVIES
Variety

Beyoncé Shares ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover Art and Statement: ‘I Hope You Find Joy in This Music’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has shared the cover artwork for her new album “Renaissance,” due July 29. The image sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back Again

Click here to read the full article. The last time the witches of “Hocus Pocus” were revived, it took three centuries. This time around, it’s only been about three decades. The Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are almost back, and the first teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” has been released, giving a first taste of the wickedness to come. The sequel premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season. “Hocus Pocus” premiered in 1993, telling the story of three wicked sisters in Salem, Mass., who spent...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'

Adrien Brody expects Blonde to ruffle some feathers. The fictionalized Marilyn Monroe movie, based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, debuts on Netflix this September. Looking back on his career for an episode of Deadline's "The Actor's Side," 49-year-old Brody, who plays the Hollywood legend's ex-husband Arthur Miller, briefly teased Blonde and said costar Ana de Armas is "amazing" as Monroe.
MOVIES
Variety

Ricky Martin Sued for $3 Million by Ex-Manager for Breach of Contract

Click here to read the full article. Ricky Martin is being sued for more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions by his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, according to legal documents. Drucker managed the Puerto Rican singer during two separate periods: from 2014-2018 and again from 2020-2022, which according to Drucker, was because his “personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil.” The complaint filed with the L.A. Central District Court alleges that Drucker guided Martin through “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors,” and cites his North American tour with Enrique Iglesias. “With Rebecca at his side, Martin made...
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Nikki Sixx Year-by-Year Photos 1981-2022

From his early days as a Hollywood street urchin to his status as one of the biggest rock stars of the ‘80s, Nikki Sixx has lived a life that most people could barely fathom. Born Frank Feranna Jr. in 1958, the disaffected teen hitched a ride to Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Signs A+E Networks Deal, Including Lifetime Holiday Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro, a longtime staple in the Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle brands family, is making A+E Networks his new TV home. The cable giant has signed custom cake whiz Valastro, who rose to fame through his TLC reality series “Cake Boss,” which is centered on his long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery, to a multi-platform creative partnership. The pact encompasses more than 60 hours of original programming, including development of multiple new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s Six West Media, in association with Valastro’s Cakehouse Media. One of those projects will...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy