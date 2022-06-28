ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Today: Opera in the Park

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpera in the Park is a free concert...

www.ktvb.com

signalamerican.com

Sarah Jensen crowned as Miss Idaho

Miss Idaho 2022, Sarah Jensen is looking forward to the next year of serving the state and representing Idaho at Miss America this December.  One of Jensen’s first appearances as Miss Idaho was the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Parade, and Jensen felt so grateful to be able to have the experience of appearing in her hometown so shortly after being crowned. Jensen shared that the dream of becoming Miss Idaho started right here in Weiser, and she feels in her heart she never would have had this opportunity without this community.
WEISER, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Aerial Fireworks Need to Become Legal in Idaho

For anyone that has ever shot off fireworks, odds are you have shot off aerial ones. These include Roman candles, parachutes, artillery shells, single-shot tubes, or some sort of firework that traditionally explodes in the sky. While these are the ones that are the most fun to shoot off, unfortunately, they are illegal to shoot off in the state of Idaho. You can buy and have fun with sparklers, tanks, fountains, and other ground fireworks, but for the big ones, you are out of luck. While some may be happy and content with this, as it is much safer, many do not agree or appreciate the law. Is it time for Idaho to change the law and let aerial fireworks become legal once again?
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

It's (almost) Idaho's day, too

We’ve got a big day coming up, Idahoans. Be sure to get your sparklers and hot dogs and merry-making miscellany ready. We’ve got more than 130 years of history to celebrate!. No, that’s not bad math. I didn’t fail to subtract 1776 from 2022 correctly. Because the year...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Collecting water for the christening of the future U.S.S Idaho submarine

MCCALL, Idaho — The U.S.S. Idaho is expected to be christened in the fall of 2023, christening is a time honored Navy tradition which marks the beginning of a ships life. The nuclear submarine that is part of the Virginia Class continues to be built, but in the mean time the Idaho Commissioning Committee has something special planned for the christening ceremony.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Local distillery celebrating 10 years of producing vodka from Idaho potatoes

DRIGGS – Good ideas often come at the most unexpected times, and in Lea and Bill Beckett’s case, it happened over a glass of vodka. It was 2010, and the Driggs couple had been sitting on a 4-acre parcel of land off Idaho Highway 33 that they’d bought three years before. They’d originally planned to build a hotel, but the recession brought that to a halt.
DRIGGS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Woman who may have been oldest person in Idaho dies at 109

A woman who loved root beer, high heels, having her hair and nails done and who may have been the oldest living person in Idaho, died Saturday at the age of 109. Tasha Carper, of Lewiston, Dielman’s granddaughter, said Dielman, who was living at Royal Plaza, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13. Carper said Dielman apparently recovered and was released from quarantine Friday but before she and her sister, Debbie McLean, could get permission to visit her, Dielman died.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

People’s Pen publication under investigation by Idaho AG for alleged sunshine law violation

The Idaho Attorney General’s office is investigating a publication called The People’s Pen after a North Idaho resident filed a campaign finance complaint alleging it is not a newspaper but an electioneering piece produced and paid for by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. (Screenshot of thepeoplespen.com) The...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
kmvt

Idaho Attorney General warns of “Paving Scams”

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans of summer paving scams. Wasden says that in the scam, individuals and companies go door to door in Treasure Valley neighborhoods offering paving services to residents. They then offer to pave driveways or sidewalks at a discounted rate...
IDAHO STATE

