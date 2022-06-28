ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Hu announce UK and European tour for 2022

By Liz Scarlett
The Hu have shared details of the UK/European leg of their ongoing Black Thunder Tour.

Kicking off on November 28 in Manchester Academy, the Mongolian metal band will continue on to Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham, Dublin, Belfast, and Glasgow, before wrapping up on December 9 in London's Roundhouse.

Last May, The Hu shared their latest single, This Is Mongol, taken from their forthcoming currently untitled second studio album. The project is scheduled for release some time this year via Better Noise Music, and follows their 2019 acclaimed debut The Gereg .

Speaking of the song's accompanying John Connor Hammond-directed video, Hu frontman Jaya said: “We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, it happened during our tour and it gave us a little break to reminisce about home."

“Creating this song meant so much to me," adds producer Dasha, "We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days.”

The Hu are currently in the midst of the US part of their Black Thunder Tour . And in August, they'll be hitting the road with Megadeth , Five Finger Death Punch , and Fire From The Gods for a run of arena shows.

Tickets for the UK and European dates are available on The Hu's website from July 1 at 9am.

Check out the tour dates below:

UK/European tour dates:

Nov 28: Manchester Academy
Nov 30: Leeds Stylus
Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall
Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Institute
Dec 05: Dublin 3Olympia
Dec 06: Belfast Ulster Hall
Dec 07: Glasgow SWG3 (Galvanizers)
Dec 09: London Roundhouse

US tour dates:

Jul 29: Yuzawa Fuji Rock Festival 2022, Niigata, Japan
Aug 03: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Aug 05: Brendale Eatons Hills Hotel, Australia
Aug 06: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, Australia
Aug 07: Kensington Roundhouse, Australia
Aug 19: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA*
Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA*
Aug 22: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA#
Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA*
Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA*
Aug 26: Phoenix AK Chin Pavilion, AZ*
Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM*
Aug 28: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX#
Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*
Sep 01: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX*
Sep 02: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX*
Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*
Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, NC*
Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA*
Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA*
Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*
Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*
Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ*
Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME*
Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA*
Sep 20: Syracuse St. JoSeph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*
Sep 21: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*
Sep 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA*
Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*
Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH*
Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*
Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*
Oct 02: Chattanooga The Signal, TN#
Oct 04: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH*
Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI*
Oct 07: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI*
Oct 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*
Oct 10: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*
Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR*
Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, CO*
Oct 15: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT*

* With Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Fire From The Gods
# With Fire From The Gods

