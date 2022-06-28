ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Russell Westbrook Plans to Exercise Player Option

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Snhlr_0gOUthMH00

The point guard is reportedly planning to return to Los Angeles next season.

Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million player option to return to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Yahoo Sports ’s Chris Haynes confirmed the report.

Westbrook’s agent, Thad Foucher, plans to file the paperwork Tuesday but the deadline isn’t until Wednesday.

Westbrook’s decision to opt in shouldn’t come as a surprise. Because of his massive contract and struggles last season his possible destinations in a sign-and-trade scenario were limited or non-existent if he wanted out of Los Angeles. He’ll have the 2022-23 season under new coach Darvin Ham to prove to the basketball world that he’s still one of the premiere players in the NBA and is deserving of another big contract when he hits free agency next offseason.

Westbrook was acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster trade with the Wizards last offseason to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the trio automatically warranted championship expectations. But Westbrook struggled to fit in and both Davis and James struggled with injuries. Shockingly, the Lakers missed out on the postseason which prompted the team’s front office to fire coach Frank Vogel and ultimately hire Ham with the expectation that he can better utilize Westbrook and return the team to the postseason.

Westbrook, 33, averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field and 29.8% shooting from behind the arc. The team’s supporting cast, a group that featured several former All Stars far past their prime, didn’t offer much help during the season as well. Nevertheless, both the Lakers and now Westbrook have positioned themselves to improve on a forgettable 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Darvin Ham
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Are Not Happy After Russell Westbrook Exercises $47.1M Player Option: "He Literally Destroys Us Before The Season Begin"

The biggest non-surprise in basketball has taken place as Russell Westbrook finally has been confirmed to be picking up his $47.1 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. This makes Russ the second-highest earner from their playing contract in the league behind Stephen Curry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

On the day that NBA free agency began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. It’s been reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in apparently looking to run it back. The crazy news sent shock waves throughout the NBA, […] The post Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Yahoo Sports#Wizards
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement

The Golden State Warriors’ first priority this summer is retaining incumbent free agents. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter will all hit the open market when free agency opens on Thursday afternoon, their reputations burnished by playing key roles during the Warriors’ dominant playoff run to a fourth title in eight seasons. Another […] The post Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Been Discussing Notable Trade

The New York Knicks remain focused on shedding salary for free agency. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks have had "exploratory discussions" about sending center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Noel hasn't lived up to expectations as the No. 6 pick in 2013, he emerged as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman breaks silence on firing agent amid Braves drama

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had an emotional return to his longtime former team, the Atlanta Braves, during their series over the weekend. It was Freeman’s first time facing his former team at Truist Park since leaving the Braves in the offseason. After Freeman’s weekend back in Atlanta, the Dodgers’ star surprisingly fired […] The post Dodgers star Freddie Freeman breaks silence on firing agent amid Braves drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dallas Mavericks Front Office Upset With Members Of The New York Knicks For Attending Playoff Games During Recruitment Of Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is inching closer to becoming a New York Knick by the day as it looks like the 2018 second-round draft pick will be signing with New York instead of re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have tried to retain Brunson, but the superstar recruitment that the Knicks have done for Brunson is something Dallas can't better.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Celtics Reportedly Turned Down Notable Trade Offer

Hindsight is 20/20 and it may be over a year before we can fully evaluate this current NBA offseason. But the Boston Celtics may come to regret turning down a notable trade offer that was made to them recently. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics turned down a...
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy