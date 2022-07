A group of New Zealand health practitioners is calling on the Government to change its approach to the way it cares for people with osteoarthritis, and to do so urgently. In an editorial published in the Journal of Primary Health Care this week, the group, led by the University of Otago's Research Professor Haxby Abbott, says hospital waiting lists for joint replacement surgery have been a perpetual problem, but the "extra money thrown at it intermittently has barely kept pace with population growth."

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO