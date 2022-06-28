ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Furlan reveals the truth behind Tommy Lee's broken ribs: 'It was crazy'

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

While there may not be a "bada** story" behind Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee 's broken ribs, a story is a story and we want to know what happened! Enter wife Brittany to shed a little "crazy" light on the subject.

After waiting six and a half years to get back behind the drum set for Mötley Crüe , famed beat man Tommy Lee was forced to the sidelines during the band’s highly anticipated Stadium Tour kick-off due to a set of broken ribs. Now we have some more of the story thanks to his wife, model Brittany Furlan .

Following his performance of a few songs with the Crüe in Atlanta on June 16, Lee, pointing to his side, told the crowd he had to sit out the rest of the night explaining he, "f*****g broke not one, not two, not three, but four f*****g ribs right here," adding "I wish I had a f*****g bada** story" to tell." Since that first night, Tommy has only been playing three or four songs in each city, with Ozzy Osbourne 's drummer Tommy Clufetos taking over for the rest of the set.

Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, in an attempt to ease fans' concerns, explained his sorry state in a Snapchat video , starting off by saying the couple had been staying at a "quirky, old" rental house in Nashville that had uneven stone steps at its entryway. Brushing off her own spills on the stairs, she says Tommy's fate was not as rosy. “The day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us; he just stayed in the car. And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us," she says, "and he fell down these crazy stairs and broke -- BROKE -- four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised, broke. And it was crazy, ’cause I came out and he couldn’t breathe. It was really scary."

Brittany adds, "He was on the ground, he was gasping for air, and he got on a plane that day still and went and did the rest of [tour] rehearsals in Pennsylvania. He went to the hospital in Pennsylvania when we landed and they were, like, ‘You have four broken ribs,’ and they wanted to keep him there... he did not wanna stay... he’s just a fighter. He’s the toughest guy I know. I mean, look at all his tattoos; he just really fights through the pain. Anyway, that’s what happened.”

During the band's tour stop in Washington D.C. this past Wednesday (June 22), Lee made light of his injuries by tossing a few spare ribs into the crowd , saying, "for those of you that don't know, I brought a couple of unbroken ribs for y'all to throw down on! Let's f***ing party, goddammit. Ribs? How about some f***ing ribs?!"

Mötley Crüe's lengthy Stadium Tour with Def Leppard , Joan Jett & the Blackhearts , and Poison is set to run into early September. Check out a full list of dates and grab your tickets here .

AOL Corp

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Found in Los Angeles Parking Lot

Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
