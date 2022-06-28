Kyrie Irving 'corrects' Barstool tweet suggesting he's a team-killer

Is Kyrie Irving a team-wrecker? Perhaps not surprisingly, Irving himself doesn't seem to appreciate the suggestion.

The mercurial Nets point guard has been the topic of rampant speculation in recent days, before he confirmed he'd be opting into the final year of his contract for the upcoming season.

On social media, there have been several variations of similar posts suggesting he had a knack for blowing up or tearing down his previous teams on the way out of town.

One of the outlets getting in on that action was Barstool Sports. The controversial blog published a tweet with a GIF of The Joker bombing a hospital in "The Dark Knight."

Irving then responded by "correcting" the tweet with what he apparently sees as his appropriate title -- "NBA champion and Gold medalist."

"Just thought the statement needed a correction as y'all continue to make money off of my NAME and countless others."

The tweet came only hours before it was reported that Irving was staying in Brooklyn amid intrigue about his basketball future. Reports had previously indicated he would opt out of his Nets deal, or perhaps seek a sign-and-trade.

Irving is no stranger to tussling with the media. The polarizing seven-time All-Star has expressed distrust of journalists and reporters, once famously referring to some as "pawns."

By pointing out his championship bona fides, Irving clearly doesn't agree with the assertion that he is a team-killer. And while it seems unlikely that that particular criticism played much if any of a role in his decision to remain with the Nets, the timing of his response to Barstool is interesting retrospect.

In that light, also interesting was the framing of Shams Charania's tweet breaking the news of Irving's opt-in. The NBA insider said Irving was "bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant."

For one thing, prior reporting from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had contradicted Charania's claim that there were "multiple" teams interested in trade scenarios around Irving.

But that aside, it seems Irving was intent on making it clear that he wasn't leaving Durant high and dry after they arrived together with the Nets as part of a purported "package deal."

