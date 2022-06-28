Apple-Books-Top-10

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

2. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han - 9781442413856 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han - 9781416995609 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259088 - (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

8. The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager - 9780593183205 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Escape by David Ellis & James Patterson - 9780316499477 - (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

