Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
2. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han - 9781442413856 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
3. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han - 9781416995609 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
6. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259088 - (Little, Brown and Company)
7. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
8. The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager - 9780593183205 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Escape by David Ellis & James Patterson - 9780316499477 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
