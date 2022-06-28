ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

June 28, 2022

midjersey.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–New Jersey State Police confirmed one person has died in a serious wrong way motor vehicle crash yesterday June 27, 2022, on the Garden State Parkway last evening. Troopers say they responded to a two vehicle crash...

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A police motorcycle purportedly crashed on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road n Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore Medical Center. An unconfirmed report said...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Beast

Pennsylvania Road Rage Suspect Killed Man for Driving Too Slow: Cops

A man was shot dead in his car by a raging driver who thought the victim was driving too slowly, police said. King Hua, 54, was shot while stopped at a red light in Springfield Township near Philadelphia at around 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday. “A man lost his life today over traveling in his car too slow in rush-hour traffic,” Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly told reporters at a news conference. “It’s just not acceptable.” Witnesses described seeing a dark SUV use the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s car before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and fired two rounds into Hua’s windshield and fled the scene, Daly added. Hua’s wife was also in the car at the time of the murder. Around 10 miles away on Tuesday night, a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Philly bar over an argument about whose turn it was to use a pool table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Middletown, NJ
Accidents
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Accidents
thesandpaper.net

Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide Because of Marijuana in Her System

Marijuana use and possession of up to 6 ounces of weed are legal in New Jersey if you are at least 21 years of age. Driving while high isn’t. Pot can be found in your system by a blood test. So if you get into an accident, a court could order you to be tested, especially when that accident causes injuries or fatalities. That’s something Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River found out on June 21 when Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced she had been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of strict liability vehicular homicide and two counts of assault by auto as well as driving while intoxicated.
westmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford teen dies in fatal accident

An 18-year-old West Milford resident died during a head-on collision on Skyline Drive in Oakland, N.J. at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, according to media reports of the incident. At a little past 2 p.m., Oakland police reported that Skyline Drive had been temporarily closed due to the crash.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Garden State Parkway#Traffic Accident#Acura#Chevrolet#Chevy
Daily Voice

Serious Injuries Reported In NJ Turnpike Crash (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 southbound near milepost 1.1 in Carneys Point Township, initial reports said. There were serious injuries, a report said. There was an...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

1-year-old critical after near drowning in N.J., police say

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police say a 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Paramus.The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Beechwood Drive.The child was pulled from the pool by his mother. She, police and EMS performed CPR.He regained a pulse at Valley Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Pediatric Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC New York

Dunkin' Customer Loses It on Drive-Thru Employee, Smashes Window at NJ Store

A man's breakdown in the drive-thru of a New Jersey Dunkin' Donuts could lead to criminal charges. Newark officials say a man going through the drive-thru last week was caught on video throwing objects at an employee. The tirade didn't stop there. He's also accused of getting out of his...
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man pleads guilty to theft charge

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to a theft charge, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis Koch. Jake R. Diebner, 31, of Riverdale Borough pled guilty to third-degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received on June 27 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Koch said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy