Zach Roloff and his family have bid farewell to their old home. In a new clip from Tuesday's episode shared exclusively with ET, the Little People, Big World star and soon-to-be dad of three reflects on their recent move to a new house. "We’re excited for our kids to grow up here," he says. "The way we got here was not good and, like, actions from other people, I think, weren’t right," he adds, seemingly referencing his struggle with his dad, Matt Roloff, over buying part of the family farm.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO