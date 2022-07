The Post and Courier. June 29, 2022. Editorial: SC voters need to weigh in on post-Roe abortion restrictions. The U.S. Supreme Court did not outlaw abortion last week. It did not restrict abortion. And if the court eventually reverses its precedents in cases involving contraceptives or same-sex marriage, it almost certainly will not outlaw any of that. Instead, it will do what it did with abortion, which is to return the question to our elected representatives.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY ・ 14 HOURS AGO