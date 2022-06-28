ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Here’s The Story Behind This Powerful Viral Photo From a Reproductive Rights March in Lafayette

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcF7L_0gOUq2YU00
DJ Digital

"We do not respond to opposition with aggression" could be heard on the megaphone for all to hear before hundreds embarked on a peaceful march for reproductive rights on Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Hannah Guillory was one of the organizers of the "Bans Off Our Bodies" pro-choice march that began just before 10 a.m. in Girard Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5PpX_0gOUq2YU00
Bans Off Our Bodies

Safety was a top priority as the group was set to march through campus and ultimately end up at the intersection of Johnston Street and University.

Almost immediately after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last week, protests from reproductive rights groups across the country took to the streets to oppose the SCOTUS decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sodvY_0gOUq2YU00

As the crowd of pro-choice advocates marched down the sidewalk in front of Our Lady of Wisdom Church, Guillory noticed a group of men that were positioned in front of the church. She positioned herself between their group and the men to make sure no one engaged.

A powerful photo of Guillory at that very moment is currently going viral on social media.

The photo was taken by local photographer Jacob Cavallaro and has been shared thousands of times on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, the front page of Reddit, and more as protests for reproductive rights continue across America in the wake of the SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Cavallaro said the man was one of "roughly five or six guys defensively guarding the church... one of which was the priest."

This guy kept asking her to get back onto the sidewalk..repeatedly. She was actually very clearly already standing on the sidewalk. I was literally less than 10 feet away and I made it a point to see where her feet were.

There has been much speculation when it comes to the context of the photo, but I personally spoke with Hannah Guillory who told me what happened on that day and at that exact moment when Cavallaro snapped the now-viral photo.

Guillory told me that as she stood on the sidewalk to ensure that protesters with her group passed "safely and peacefully," the man placed his body on hers and ordered that she "leave, keep walking, and step back."

None of the other men stepped in or engaged and neither did Guillory—who says she didn't entertain the man's orders as much as look at him. As the photo caught fire on social media, many users commented on how patient the woman looked in the face of intimidation.

The march continued with no issues and remained peaceful. There were motorists who drove by and honked in support of the reproductive rights group while others gave the middle finger to those participating in the march.

Once the group reached the end point of their march at the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of University and Johnston Street, Guillory says they were welcomed with open hearts and even given permission to safely stand on their lawn if needed.

Guillory told me that she understands that abortion is an "extremely complex and unjust social construct," but also believes that it can't be "put into a little box with a bow called 'pro-life'" at the "mercy of minorities and impoverished people" while "ignoring facts and advice from medical professionals."

The overturning of Roe was the tipping point when they actually stripped us of rights over our own bodies. They’ve made a statement loud and clear that their agenda is more important than any human life. However, abortion care has not been widely accessible in LA in my lifetime. Black and brown people, the lower and middle class, and others have not had access to the medical care they need and this only makes it near impossible to assist the masses. This fight does not stop when they reinstate the protections of Roe, we must have access to essential health care for everyone which includes abortion care.

Louisiana is one of the states that immediately banned abortions once the decision on overturning Roe v. Wade came down due to the trigger law that has been in place for years.

Yesterday, a New Orleans judge temporarily blocked the ban on abortions in Louisiana for the time being, but the fight over this issue is far from over.

Overall, Louisiana is a conservative state with a large Catholic population—especially in Lafayette and surrounding areas of Acadiana where nearly 50% of the residents practice catholicism. But to be fair, not everyone who is pro-birth is conservative Catholic and not everyone who believes in reproductive rights is liberal or non-Catholic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzImn_0gOUq2YU00
Twitter

Like Guillory said earlier, this is a very complex issue (and has been for quite some time now) but until all sides learn to respond to opposition with respectful dialogue and not aggression, the journey to a solution will be a challenge.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

8th Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche Announces Date of Celebration

The Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche is coming up on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm. This procession happens every year on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. However, this date is also important since it also marks the anniversary of the French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana. In a lot of ways this event mimics and helps us relive the original experience the Acadians had.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Loose Kangaroo Spotted and Wrangled in Baton Rouge Area

According to reports, a kangaroo on the loose in the Baton Rouge area was wrangled by authorities after sightings of the animal were shared on social media. One video shows the kangaroo prancing along the side of a road. Residents of East Baton Rouge parish were reportedly spotting a kangaroo...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Excessive Rainfall Possible Today in Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Loose kangaroo bewilders residents in EBR; roaming animal wrangled by law enforcement

ZACHARY - A social media post showing a kangaroo wandering around parts of East Baton Rouge Parish left some residents confused. A post on Facebook showed the animal standing near a group of mailboxes on Port Hudson-Pride Road. The Zachary Police Department said the photos that circulated on social media Wednesday were authentic and that law enforcement had wrangled the animal by Thursday morning.
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Reproductive Rights#Protest#Johnston Street#The Supreme Court#Scotus
brproud.com

14-year-old in Louisiana shot for second time in two months

UPDATE, 6/29: Eunice Police confirm that the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting at Jelks and Ulysses streets is a 14-year-old boy who was also previously injured in a shooting in May. The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, was shot in the hip and...
EUNICE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAFB

CATS bus involved in crash on Stanford Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A CATS bus was involved in a crash on Stanford Avenue Friday morning. The front of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged as a result of the accident. According to EMS, there were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Announces New Free ‘Legacy Series’

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has announced their upcoming "Legacy Series" events featuring local artists that have played important roles in Acadiana's cultural community...and the shows are free!. "Legacy Series" organizers say the free monthly series aims to celebrate every aspect of Acadiana's history and heritage from food, arts and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Three Church Point Men Being Sought for Drive-By Shooting

Three men are being sought by the Church Point Police Department for a drive-by shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, June 27. Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says he believes the shooting was retaliatory in nature. He adds that the person the alleged gunman was targeting does not live in that area, but had been seen there before the shooting happened.
CHURCH POINT, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is under construction at the Mall of Louisiana

Work is underway on Baton Rouge's first Shake Shack. The burger chain with roots in the New York fine dining scene is set to open a freestanding restaurant in early 2023 at the Mall of Louisiana. The restaurant will be between Longhorn Steakhouse and Peregrin's (formerly Pier 1 Imports). Shake Shack is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers. Beyond the so-called “Shackburgers,” the fast-casual restaurant’s menu includes chicken sandwiches, flat-top-grilled hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy