San Antonio, TX

Texas official: Death count in San Antonio migrant tragedy climbs to 50.

 2 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas official: Death count...

San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Police Department arrested a man last Wednesday evening for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.

Source: San Antonio Police Department (Information) Pictures: San Antonio Police Department, WOAI-TV News 4 San Antonio and KABB-TV Fox 29 (Courtesy) San Antonio, Texas: The San Antonio Police Department have arrested a man during the evening on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned. Felipe Betancourt Jr. says his father […]
ALAMO, TX
#The Associated Press
UTSA sends 'All clear' alert after possibly armed suspects caught

UTSA sends alert for 'possibly armed' person being sought by SAPD (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto) A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department says officers responded to a call for a suspicious person with a gun on the 15000 block of La Cantera Parkway. Multiple suspects were detained by law enforcement and there were no physical injuries reported, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Poteet Police Chief Hickman statement on death of Officer Richardson

The Poteet Police Department mourns the tragic loss of Poteet Police Res. Officer Jeffrey Richardson, 35, who was tragically killed this morning while working off-duty in Austin, Texas. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Richardson family. We offer our sincerest condolence for this monumental loss. When tragedy strikes,...
POTEET, TX

