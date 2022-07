Former New Bedford police officer and former police union treasurer Joshua Fernandes was sentenced to prison today for stealing nearly $50,000 in union funds. Fernandes, 41, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to three months in prison and two years of supervised release. He will have to serve the first six months of that supervised release in home confinement, with the first three months of that including location monitoring.

