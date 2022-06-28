ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives more than $200K from GoFundMe

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Entin, Liz Jassin
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkdzC_0gOUpk9I00

( NewsNation ) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years.

He’s now received more than $200K from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral.

Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick or taken time off once at the Burger King, located in the Las Vegas airport. As a thank-you for his time, Ford received a goodie bag from his employer which included a Starbucks tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy and Life Savers candy.

These states saw the biggest gas price drops

“I just try to work as hard as I can at whatever I do,” Ford said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Ford said he was grateful for the gift, but TikTok and Reddit users felt he deserved more.

To further honor Ford’s dedication to his job, his daughter set up a GoFundMe.

“My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” the GoFundMe description reads.

Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s overturning: ‘I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now’

As of Monday afternoon, over 5,000 people had donated, and $166,417 had been raised of the $175,000 goal. By Tuesday morning, the donations exceeded $200,000.

Ford told NewsNation that he plans to use the money to visit his daughter and grandkids. He also plans to start saving for their college funds.

“The generosity of these people. It’s just overwhelming,” Ford said. “You know, I’ve been crying for three days now. I just can’t believe it. I really can’t.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Man accused of molesting teen on flight to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. marshals arrested a man Friday after he allegedly molested a girl he was sitting next to on a flight to Orlando, according to a federal court document. A criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida said Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was on a Delta flight from Los Angeles […]
ORLANDO, FL
TMZ.com

Viral Burger King Employee Getting Job Offers After Anniversary Gift Video

The Burger King employee who hasn't missed a day of work in more than 27 years could start a new career if he pleases ... he's getting flooded with job offers. Kevin Ford, who went viral after posting a video of the mediocre gift bag he got on his work anniversary, tells TMZ ... potential employers have been hitting him up left and right, offering a wide range of career changes.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
WFLA

Florida man accused of murder over gay rumors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man is accused of shooting and killing a man who he claimed spread rumors about his sexual orientation. The Daytona Beach Police Department arrested Jakari D. Webb, 19, on Wednesday while serving a search warrant. Police said Webb is suspected of killing Telan K. Mann, 19, five […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#The Burger King#Food Drink#Charity#Ford#Newsnation
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

While many burger joints tend to stick to the classic burger and fries combo, some fast-food businesses are curious about what else customers might order if given the chance. After all, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has long been known for classic burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, it's made a killing on its chicken nuggets and ice cream cones (if the machines are functioning, that is).
RESTAURANTS
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy