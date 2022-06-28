ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Florida pastor charged with exposing himself at Starbucks for second time

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Kissimmee pastor with exposing his genitals outside of a Starbucks.

On May 9, a patron reported a man touching himself on the coffee shop’s patio and exposing himself to passersby. A Special Victims Unit investigation revealed that the man was Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon, who had been accused of similar charges from the same Starbucks location.

Muniz-Colon was arrested on June 27 and charged with exposure of sexual organs. According to the sheriff’s office, he is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to get in touch with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

