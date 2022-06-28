ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Surprising Ingredient That Could Be Making Your Dry Skin So Much Worse, According To Derms

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Nmzm_0gOUoQuV00

Washing your face twice a day is essential to free your pores from dirt, oil or makeup that might be trapped within. With that said, finding the right cleanser or face wash for your skin type is important, and some ingredients are harsher for dry skin than others might be. We checked in with New York City-based dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one common skincare ingredient to avoid, and what to reach for instead for already dry skin . Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Elaine F. Kung , MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology, and Eliana Restrepo , licensed aesthetician and co-owner of JE’DERM skin atelier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hysj9_0gOUoQuV00

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate / Sodium Laureth Sulfate

You know how face washes and cleansers are often bubbly and foamy? What causes this, Restrepo explains, is the common ingredient sodium lauryl (or laureth) sulfate, often abbreviated as 'SLS' on packaging. While this is designed to cleanse your skin free of pore-clogging elements, it can be too harsh on skin that is already naturally dry.

"Sulfates are the ingredients that make cleansers foam up," she says, "They help to remove excess oil, dirt, debris from the surface of the skin." While sulfates can be "totally good for some skin types," Restrepo stresses that "dry skin is not one of them." They can "disrupt the acid mantle which is responsible to hold natural moisture and prevent transepidermal water loss," she says. "A damaged skin barrier can lead to extreme dryness, flakiness, redness and irritation," she warns. Kung adds that ingredients like these can "potentially disrupt the skin barrier through exfoliation, change the pH of the skin, or reduce natural skin oils leaving the skin [even more] dry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLsH6_0gOUoQuV00

Ingredients To Reach For Instead

While on your quest to find the perfect face wash, Kung advises choosing one that is "formulated without dyes, fragrance, parabens, sulfates, or formaldehyde." She also recommends using a product designed to "calm irritation and soothe inflammation."

Restrepo adds that it's imperative to find a "sulfate-free, cream-based cleanser with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerine, niacin amide." Cleansers with AHA (alpha hydroxy acid ) can also be beneficial for dry skin, she points out. "AHAs are derived from natural sources and have the ability to gently remove the outer layer of dead and damaged skin," she says. "Glycolic acid and Lactic acid are humectants that can attract water from the environment to the skin and can also be great ingredients for dry skin if it is used in the right concentration and frequency," she concludes. For more information on what cleanser best suits your skin, experts recommend visiting your local dermatologist and/or skincare expert.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Salty Foods You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because They Dry Out Your Skin And Cause Wrinkles

Your diet plays a role in every area of your overall wellbeing, from your physical fitness to your mental health—and it can even have major effects on the quality of your skin. Maintaining a well-balanced diet is essential to keeping your skin looking healthy and youthful. That’s why you should avoid certain salty, processed foods at all costs if you want to curb signs of aging like wrinkles and dryness.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Skin Dryness#Skin Types#Glycolic Acid#Sls
shefinds

The One Anti-Inflammatory Tea Women Over 40 Should Be Drinking Every Morning

Whether it’s small scale or chronic, inflammation can be uncomfortable, to say the least. And when left untreated, it can lead to serious health conditions, putting you at risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Luckily, there are many ways to naturally keep inflammation at bay. In fact, there’s one simple drink you can have every day to fuel your body with the antioxidants it needs to fight this issue: green tea.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Metabolism-Boosting Vitamin Experts Say You Should Start Taking Before Breakfast To Shrink Your Waistline Over 40

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 08/17/2019. As we age, it can become more difficult to lose the stubborn belly fat that seems to relentlessly hang on around our midsection. Even if you’re keeping a well-balanced diet, fueling your body with nutrients, and getting enough exercise, it can still prove to be quite the battle. Luckily, ensuring proper nutrition to keep your metabolism up can be simpler than ever when you add the right vitamins and supplements to the mix. While you should already be swapping out diet choices to eliminate added sugar and processed foods, an easy way to fill in any nutritional gaps in your diet is to incorporate a metabolism-boosting vitamin into your daily routine. One such vitamin is a B-complex, which will allow you to get in an ample amount of B vitamins each day.
FITNESS
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Shampoo Ingredient ASAP If You Struggle With A Dry Scalp And Thinning Hair–It Makes It So Much Worse!

A dry scalp and thinning hair isn’t just uncomfortable to deal with; it can also tank the confidence you have in your appearance and may even feel impossible to treat. If you’ve tried everything on the market, from scalp treatments to supplements, it may be time to take a look at what needs to be cut out of your hair care routine rather than what needs to be added. Hair experts say it’s possible the unexpected culprit can be found right in the ingredients of your shampoo.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

5 Ingredients You Should Add To Your Slow Cooker Recipes To Get Rid Of Inflammation And Restore Gut Health

Having a strong and healthy gut is essential to your body’s overall wellbeing. It’s crucial to understand that what you eat can greatly affect the state of your gut, so it helps to choose food with more nutritional value and follow a well-balanced diet. If you’re planning your meals for the rest of the week and are curious to know what options you should consider to restore gut health and get rid of inflammation, we’ve got you covered.
RECIPES
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Should Be Having At Night Because It Leads To Morning Bloat

Experiencing bloating or indigestion is never fun, and oftentimes, we’ll seek comfort foods or drinks to feel better while suffering from this. Some drinks are better than others, and we checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about one beverage type experts suggest skipping if you don’t want to experience bloating in the morning. Read on for tips and suggestions from Blair Persyn, MS, RDN, LDN, CNSC, registered dietitian and owner of Bites With Blair, LLC, and Blanca Garcia, RDN, registered dietitian, nutritionist, and nutrition specialist of Healthcanal.
HEALTH
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Get Soft, Glowy Skin With Just 3 Products

When it comes to the health of your skin, one of the most important things to do is to establish a skincare routine and actually stick to it. Remember: Consistency is key! Also, you can never go wrong with a little bit of research. Before you buy any skincare product, make sure you read the labels. Obviously, you’ll want to get something that is compatible with your skin type and can address your skin’s concerns. You have to understand that while some skincare ingredients can work for others, some might not for you—and that’s okay. When you religiously follow a regimen that caters to your skin type, chances are you will get the most effective results.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

What Salicylic Acid Can Do For Your Scalp

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid most commonly used to unclog pores. Salicylic acid can also be beneficial when used on the scalp. We spoke with a board-certified dermatologist to break down what you need to know and suggest products. You may already know of salicylic acid's skin-saving powers: the...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy