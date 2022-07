Police say a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged for firing shots at officers outside the Blind Pig in NoDA Tuesday morning. Toddrick McFadden is charged with Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property, two counts of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer for his involvement in the shooting, according to a news release.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO