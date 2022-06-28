ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminally Insane Man Has Escaped From a Texas State Hospital

By pooks
 3 days ago
Back in 2013, Alexander Ervin dodged a murder sentence by pleading insanity. When a person pleads insanity it is up to their team to prove their mental illness prevented them from knowing right from wrong at the time of the offense. MURDERING AN 'IMPOSTER'. In Ervin's case he was...

