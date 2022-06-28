ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Florida man arrested for breaking into sleeping woman's home

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
Deltona, FL - A Florida man has been arrested after he entered the bedroom of a sleeping woman on Monday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff, deputies arrested 52-year-old Cory Winston after he allegedly broke into the home an unidentified 31-year-old victim.

The victim said she was asleep in her bedroom when she woke and saw Winston standing next to her.

When the victim started to yell, Winston tried to cover her mouth with his hand.

Winston eventually let the victim go and walked out of the house, but left his cell phone behind.

Deputies traced the phone back to Winston.

Officers asked Winston for his phone number, and when they called it, the recovered phone rang.

Deputies tried to place Winston under arrest, but he resisted, and struck at least one deputy in the face during the struggle.

Winston was arrested on charges including burglary with assault/battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and violation of probation on previous charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping in a domestic incident.

