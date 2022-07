This Independence Day, those who have given their valiant efforts to keep our country free will be honored and acknowledged as the Hernando Beach Yacht Club (HBYC) sponsors its first ever July 4th Boat parade to support our nation’s Veterans. The Hernando Beach Heroes Parade is a dynamic, multifaceted event set to benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation. This is an organization that was founded in 2008 by the Florida Legislature and supported by individual and corporate donations, grants, fundraisers and direct public support. Their mission is to provide emergency and support services, as well as programs for veterans and their families across the state of Florida. This event’s platinum sponsor is Gulf Coast Fishing Homes Realty.

HERNANDO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO