UT to honor actor Robert De Niro with film endowment, gala

I grew up an hour outside Los Angeles in the Reagan era, so I don't know how this went in Texas. Tenth grade was when kids carried around raw eggs, or sacks of sugar or flour, or both to pretend they were caring for a baby. Kids took this on as part of "life skills" class; other kids were asked to interact with the "parents" as they would with someone holding a real newborn. At my school, the "parents" got to choose between the fragile, tender eggs and the heavy, burdensome sacks, which tracked pretty closely with what I knew of my classmates' views on abortion, which we talked about a lot in the mid-1980s.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO