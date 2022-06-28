ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT to honor actor Robert De Niro with film endowment, gala

By Sunny Tsai
Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin’s Harry Ransom Center will be celebrating the center’s 65th anniversary with Academy Award winner Robert De Niro with a star-studded gala called “A Celebration of Film.”. The celebration will take place on Sept. 24 at the...

CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this 4th of July weekend

Spend the long holiday weekend in wide open spaces, with family and friends, or at the theater when you stop by one or all of our must-attend happenings. Get your game, podcast, and animation on at the return of RTX Austin or enjoy a movie on the green at Fareground with the whole family. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. And for our full guide to Fourth of July festivities, head to this story.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Matt’s El Rancho Turns 70, the MOIC Is a Speer Carrier, Ski Shores Reopens, Huckleberry Anchors at Still Austin, Desert Door Reveals the Pollinator, and More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, compatriot, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Meet the Austin man giving away $2k grants for young people to pursue their dreams

Justin Mares has seen the power of some extra cash. His brother, Nick, was in high school when COVID-19 hit, and he could tell he was bored. “So I saw him kind of struggling with his classes, struggling to feel intellectually engaged or care about what he was doing,” Mares explained. “And I said, ‘Hey, you can have my laptop and you should teach yourself a skill or take some (coding) classes and figure out what are the things that light you up and that that you feel like you're interested in.”
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

What’s The Best Tex-Mex In Austin?

Jason has a hankering for some Tex-Mex. The only problem is that he has no idea where to go! Today we discussed what the best Tex-Mex place is in Austin. Are you team Chuy’s? Or maybe even Matt’s El Rancho? Let us know on Twitter @101xMorningX where Jason should go and ruin his diet.
AUSTIN, TX
kbeyfm.com

Red Carpet Chaos at Marble Falls Summer Concert Series

Start your Fourth of July holiday weekend with a free Marble Falls Summer Concert Series show on Friday, July 1, at Johnson Park. Red Carpet Chaos performs a variety of hits from rock to country. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Damon Beierle of Double Eagle Entertainment joined KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan to talk about the fun summer event. Read more about the series at 101HighlandLakes.com.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
austinmonthly.com

The 8 Best Places to Live in Austin and Beyond

As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.
AUSTIN, TX
wgac.com

Woman Puts Up Sign Explaining the Golden Retriever on Her Roof

A woman in Austin, Texas put up a sign on her property to reduce the number of concerned people knocking on her door. Why? Her adorable Golden Retriever, Huckleberry, likes to sit on her roof. Can you blame the guy? It’s a great view of the neighborhood. A perfect place...
AUSTIN, TX
BoardingArea

Our Visit To Tiki Tatsu-Ya – Austin, TX

You might have noticed that we like to visit tiki bars during our travels. They aren’t the reason we go places, but if we happen to be in the area, we’ll try to check them out. Here are some of the places we’ve visited over the last few years:
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: We Knew This Was Trouble

I grew up an hour outside Los Angeles in the Reagan era, so I don't know how this went in Texas. Tenth grade was when kids carried around raw eggs, or sacks of sugar or flour, or both to pretend they were caring for a baby. Kids took this on as part of "life skills" class; other kids were asked to interact with the "parents" as they would with someone holding a real newborn. At my school, the "parents" got to choose between the fragile, tender eggs and the heavy, burdensome sacks, which tracked pretty closely with what I knew of my classmates' views on abortion, which we talked about a lot in the mid-1980s.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

7 standout Austin swimming holes to visit this summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The best respite for those sizzling summer days and early spring heat waves is one of the many spring-fed Texas swimming holes. The Lone Star State has more spring-fed swimming spots than any other state in the country, and several of these are located within a 40-mile radius of Austin. With average year-round water temperatures ranging from 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, these freshwater oases make the perfect place for a refreshing dip.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Six Meals in Austin Under $10

This is not a piece complaining about food prices or inflation, but the tough reality is that everything is more expensive these days. And yet, there are still times when we just don't have the time or energy to make breakfast at home, pack a lunch to take to work, or cook dinner. Or maybe we just want to treat ourselves while also supporting local restaurants and food trucks, who have borne the brunt of the economic effects of the past few years.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas

Originally Posted On: https://www.welovetreestx.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-cedar-removal-in-austin-texas/. What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas. If your land has cedar trees that need removing, look no further. Learn all about cedar removal in Austin Texas and what you need to know here. Why chop down cedar trees?. Cedar trees have...
AUSTIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Beto O’Rourke Hosting Abortion Rally In Austin

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a weekend rally in Austin supporting abortion. He accuses state Republicans of being hypocritical in their support for gun rights while opposing abortion in the name of being “pro-life” If elected, O’Rourke is vowing to make abortion access one of his top priorities. Governor Greg Abbott has praised the Supreme Court for its decision on Roe versus Wade.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

What happened to KXAN’s studio?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, KXAN’s news, weather and sports teams are moving to a temporary studio space as the station prepares to renovate and expand its current studio. When finished, the project will double KXAN’s studio space, giving the station an enhanced ability to showcase storytelling and...
AUSTIN, TX

