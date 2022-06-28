ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Working Winery Will Come to River North in the Fall

By Aimee Levitt
Cover picture for the articleDo not confuse Chicago Winery, a new restaurant and event space opening in River North this fall, with City Winery. City Winery is a music venue in the West Loop and on the Riverwalk. Though both contain actual wineries, where grapes are crushed, fermented, and bottled on-site, the music at Chicago...

Where to Drink Outdoors in Bronzeville and Hyde Park

North Side and South Side residents might not be able to agree on much, but they do share a love of enjoying the city’s all-too-elusive nice weather by spending time drinking outside. The neighborhoods of Bronzeville and Hyde Park don’t have the flashy rooftops of downtown, but they both have a wide variety of excellent patios where diners can BYOB or enjoy a glass of wine or a signature cocktail while dining on Southern, Cajun, or Jamaican fare. There’s even a deck bar right at the 31st Street Beach perfect for really making the most out of a hot day.
Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.
Your Hometown Eats: Homewood

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.
The Bear Is the Great Chicago TV Show

When I was 19, I got a summer job working at a beloved little hot dog place about a mile from Wrigley Field on the North Side of Chicago, and either a 15-minute bike ride or two El trains, one bus, and a ten-minute walk from my apartment, thanks to the city’s wonderfully confusing public transportation. The place was cramped and decorated with autographed pictures of famous locals and lots of Cubs and Bears gear, and firefighters and cops always got discounts (cops also received free soda). The soundtrack was mostly older electric blues stuff, and the city’s flag greeted you over the door upon entry. It was stiflingly hot all year round, and the owner yelled a lot, mostly to let me know what a terrible job I was doing: I didn’t put enough relish on the dogs, or hadn’t dipped the Italian beef in the vat of its own juice long enough, and so on. He yelled at me in English, unlike the two Polish cashiers who pretended not to speak the language so I couldn’t understand their complaints about what a bad job I was doing.
Mixed reaction as DuSable Museum changes name

The nation’s oldest museum that showcases African American history and culture is now called the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. DuSable’s President Perri Irmer unveiled the new name during a special ceremony Juneteenth weekend. The event ushered in a new era as the DuSable stands at a critical crossroad in the museum’s 61-year history.
Celebrity chef opening dessert concept's flagship in Chicago

Fabio Viviani, a celebrity chef featured on "Top Chef," who was behind Siena Tavern, Bar Siena and Prime & Provisions as well as over 30 other restaurants, will open his first fast casual, dessert concept, Jars by Fabio Viviani, in Chicago's West Loop. Coming this fall, the 1,500-square-foot restaurant, located...
Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
The Hands-Down Best Bakeries in Chicago for Birthday Cakes

For a kid, there’s nothing more exciting than a birthday party. And having a great birthday cake—one that tastes good and looks cool—is an important part of their special day. No matter what your child’s superhero, video game or character obsession du jour may be, you will find a Chicago bakery to create a canvas for those candles. Here are our favorites. Make a wish!
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
Bye Bye Blue: A Lament for the Classic Divvy Bikes

I’m a longtime bike commuter, and a fan of Chicago’s bike-share program, Divvy, with its big, blue, heavy, classic pedal-powered bikes. They’ve been a great option for getting around—it’s like having spare bikes around the city. But I’m worried about Divvy’s future. The...
