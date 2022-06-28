ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Pool Open This Summer? Check With Our Guide

By Kelly Bauer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The Park District is set to open 37 pools this summer — but more than half of the city’s public pools won’t be open for the season, officials announced Tuesday. The district is facing a lifeguard shortage that has made it difficult to...

Argyle Night Market Returns To Uptown After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

UPTOWN — One of the Uptown’s most popular summer events is returning in July after skipping the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Argyle Night Market makes its summer debut 5-9 p.m. July 7 on Argyle Street between Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Road. It will take place Thursdays July 7-Aug. 25.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
Closed Royal George Theater Could Become 8-Story Apartment Building

LINCOLN PARK — The Royal George Theater building could be converted into apartments but some neighbors are concerned about the height of the proposed structure. Developers from Draper & Kramer want to bring an eight-story building with 133 units to former site of the theater, 1649 N. Halsted St. Royal George closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Fast Casual

Soul & Smoke opening in Chicago events center

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of barbecue and comfort food in Chicago, is opening a walk-up eatery this week at Rockwell on the River, an events space in Chicago. Soul & Smoke's Avondale ghost kitchen will also move to the location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available, according to a company press release.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Drink Outdoors in Bronzeville and Hyde Park

North Side and South Side residents might not be able to agree on much, but they do share a love of enjoying the city’s all-too-elusive nice weather by spending time drinking outside. The neighborhoods of Bronzeville and Hyde Park don’t have the flashy rooftops of downtown, but they both have a wide variety of excellent patios where diners can BYOB or enjoy a glass of wine or a signature cocktail while dining on Southern, Cajun, or Jamaican fare. There’s even a deck bar right at the 31st Street Beach perfect for really making the most out of a hot day.
CHICAGO, IL
Pink Taco Closing This Weekend After 4 Years In River North

RIVER NORTH — Pink Taco, a popular weekend brunch and happy hour restaurant in River North, is closing. Pink Taco debuted in Chicago in 2018 in a 9,600-square-foot space at 431 N Wells St., formerly home to Bull & Bear. Its menu includes Mexican-inspired foods, including tacos, lobster enchiladas, chili poppers and margaritas.
CHICAGO, IL
Learn How To Ride And Access Adaptive Bikes At 6 Free Workshops

CHICAGO — City officials are hosting cycling sessions so bicyclists with disabilities can learn how to use adaptive bikes. The programs will teach people how to use and access adaptive riding devices around the city, according to a city news release. Participants will be matched with a tandem bike, hand cycle or recumbent trike.
CHICAGO, IL
kolomkobir.com

Five Properties For Sale With Their Own Beaches – Chicago Magazine

We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.
CHICAGO, IL
QSR magazine

Soul & Smoke Opens Walk-Up Eatery in Chicago

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of some of Chicago’s best chef-crafted BBQ and comfort food, announced the opening of their walk-up eatery at Rockwell on the River on Wednesday, June 29. Soul & Smoke’s Avondale ghost kitchen will be moving to this location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Long stretch of summer coming without extreme heat in Chicago

CHICAGO - Meteorological summer started back on June 1st. It has been a warm month so far with temperatures running 1.4 degrees above average. We've had a couple rounds of very high heat and humidity. This month has already seen six days hit a high of 90 degrees or hotter....
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

How A Puerto Rican, Transmasculine Barber Is Creating An Oasis For Black, Queer And Trans People

NORTH LAWNDALE — In 2007, when Jai Rodriguez walked into Jayuya Barbershop in Humboldt Park it was his first time getting a haircut he actually wanted. For years, Rodriguez kept his hair curly and long down his back. The cut he had in mind was drastically shorter — so much so that the barber was nervous about cutting it and asked Rodriguez five times if he was sure, Rodriguez said.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois is Home to The World’s Largest Laundromat

The Guinness Book of World Records has everything, but I am not sure they know the world's largest laundromat. Dubbed by Reader's Digest as the largest laundromat in the world this not-so-small building has lots of features. You have probably never heard of Berwyn, Illinois (I know I haven't) but I am sure you won't forget it now. The town holds an extremely rare record, home to the world's largest laundromat. It really is more than a laundromat, it has a game room, over 300 machines, and over 13,000 square feet of the building. They have been the world's largest laundromat since 1983, and I am surprised that no one has challenged that record.
ILLINOIS STATE

