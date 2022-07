Combined Operations Would Double Revenue, Provide Operational Efficiencies and Resolve Cougar Lease Issue. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:TLSS), ('TLSS' or the 'Company'), a logistics service provider, announced today that on May 24, 2022, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Cougar Express, Inc. ('Cougar'), it entered into a stock purchase agreement ('SPA') to acquire 100% of the outstanding stock of JFK Cartage, Inc. ('JFK Cartage') located in Inwood, New York.

