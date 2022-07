FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boomer woman faces felony charges in Fayette county. According to Cheif Deputy Rod Perdue II, in the evening hours of June 2, 2022, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they did see a toddler-aged child with no shoes on walking in the roadway. Deputies saw no adult or guardian around, and after approximately ten minutes of searching, the child’s mother was located. The mother stated she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper. When she returned, she noticed her child was gone.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 27 DAYS AGO