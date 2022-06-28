ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Road rage shooting stemmed from Columbus driver honking at car, police say

By Maeve Walsh
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman was almost hit by a gunshot after she honked her horn at another driver.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 2800 block of Fred Taylor Drive on reports that a vehicle was shot while driving west on I-670, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Criminalizing abortion a ‘mockery of justice,’ letter signed by Columbus city attorney says

The 30-year-old female victim reportedly told police that while traveling near the exit at Third and High streets, a navy blue Dodge Caravan driving alongside her tried to change lanes. Police said the woman honked her horn to alert the driver there was not enough room to switch lanes.

The Dodge Caravan’s passenger side windows reportedly rolled down, and a single gunshot hit the victim’s car on the rear driver’s side, according to the news release. The bullet went through the woman’s backseat and lodged itself into the front passenger seat, police said.

PHOTOS: Men stalk customer before deadly northeast Columbus shooting

The victim reported that the Dodge Caravan — which she said had handicapped plates — exited I-670 towards the exit at Third and High streets, according to police.

Police encouraged anyone with the shooting to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

