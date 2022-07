Of all the many interesting places we have in Evansville, one of my most recent favorites is the Evansville Wartime Museum. If you are not a history buff, then you may not realize just how important Evansville was to our military's efforts back in World War II. The Evansville Wartime Museum has an amazing collection of items that help illustrate that point. History buff or not, the Evansville Wartime Museum definitely belongs on your Southern Indiana bucket list. Perhaps the museum's latest acquisition will convince you to plan a visit.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO