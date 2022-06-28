ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Trade for Reynolds

By MSP Giant
 2 days ago

Yanks will lose Gallo, either by trade or in FA....

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers' lineup Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Alberto hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday, but he's on the bench a day later. Gavin Lux is on second base while Jake Lamb starts in left field and bats seventh.
Yardbarker

New York 3 trade pieces Cashman can use at the deadline

The New York Yankees are going to be active at the trade deadline in a few weeks. With World Series aspirations and a few cautionary situations bubbling before the All-Star break, general manager Brian Cashman has an opportunity to improve his team even further, despite having a luxurious 13-game lead in the AL East.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
RUMOUR: World Top 10 golfer will leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Another week, another huge rumour is brewing that a current top 10 player in the Official World Golf Rankings is set to leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The popular 'Secret Tour Pro' account on Twitter undertands that one of the best players in the world is about to head over to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Edward Olivares out of Kansas City lineup Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Olivares started three of the past four contests, but they were all against left-handers. The lefty-hitting Kyle Isbel is replacing Olivares in right field and hitting eighth Tuesday.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/30/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that the Yankees have one of the very best pitching staffs in the entire league. As of Wednesday evening, Yankees pitchers have the best collective ERA (2.93), FIP (3.36), and fWAR (11.9), and find themselves near the top of the league in a whole host of other categories. This success is due, in part, to the exceptional innings that Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jameson Taillon have thrown. Of course Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery have been excellent as well, but one thing connects the first three names I listed off: they’re all probably on a fairly strict innings limit. Severino and Taillon are both returning from injuries (especially Sevy), and Cortes has never thrown more than 93 innings in a single season.
Geraldo Perdomo sitting Tuesday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Perdomo is being replaced at shortstop by Jake Hager versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 225 plate appearances this season, Perdomo has a .198 batting average with a .585 OPS,...
Harold Castro not in lineup Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castro is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 165 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .280 batting average with a .734 OPS, 4 home...
