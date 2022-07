It’s hard to imagine ever being able to forget. It was approximately two years ago that I was sitting inside my jail cell when I noticed a tall figure climbing the top tier stair rail. Over and over he shouted: “It’s broken! It’s broken!” He looked like a wrestler preparing to do a stunt, but this was not some billion-dollar, jam-packed arena, and wrestlers don’t do stunts that end with them dead on a concrete floor.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO