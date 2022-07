(Radio Iowa) – An investigator with the Mason City Police Department says they continue to explore every lead in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. Monday was the 27th anniversary of the former K-I-M-T T-V morning anchorwoman’s disappearance. Officer Terrance Prochaska has been working on the case for 12 years. “I just want everyone to know that this case is very much alive with us. We continue to investigate this case like it happened just here recently,” he says. Prochaska says he’s talked and interviewed hundreds of people since taking on the case and hopes to someday find the right piece of evidence that solves this puzzle.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO