New York State strawberries are flourishing this year, thanks to a cool, rainy early spring that produced prime conditions for budding plants. Farmers in the state are reporting bumper crops of the berries, some measuring as large as two inches wide, with minimal green tips and a lightly sweet fragrance. Besides the favorable weather conditions, New York State strawberries have gotten an assist from an unusually savvy group of growers, who have learned to successfully and safely combat spotted wing drosophilia, an invasive fruit fly that has been devastating berry crops for more than a decade.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO