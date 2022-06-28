8 Tips to Reinvent Yourself After a Successful Exit

More personalization and the powering of virtual worlds are next up for artificial intelligence. The machine learning boom is here, and it's only going to get bigger. When the pandemic decimated workforces and limited in-person interaction, artificial intelligence tools helped companies increase productivity. Industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and energy have all benefited from recent A.I. innovations, but there's more disruption on the horizon. Instances of businesses using automated experiences are increasing, and automation is expected to grow in both the metaverse and in how companies pursue environmental, social, & governance (ESG) initiatives, according to Pranay Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of A.I. services and analytics provider Fractal.
Comments / 0