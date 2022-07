It feels as if the transfer portal led to a complete revamp of rosters across the Southeastern Conference, but LSU will have plenty of familiar names on the field this season. Some of those players are still looking to live up to the expectations first placed on them when they signed with the Tigers. Under a new coach in Brian Kelly, it’s the perfect situation for those returning Tigers to show what they’re capable of.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO