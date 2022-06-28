Florida rapper arrested following jet ski chase

MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida rapper was arrested in Miami over the weekend after leading authorities on a jet ski chase.

According to the arrest report, authorities approached Nehemiah Harden, 19, known by his stage name SpotemGottem, while he was in a restricted speed zone at the Marine Stadium Basin.

Soon after, Harden began performing “S Type” turns near anchored boats.

When authorities approached him to perform a traffic stop, Harden accelerated and began to swerve through boats and entered close proximity to swimmers and anchored boats.

Authorities tried to again stop Harden with lights and sires, but again the rapper attempted to flee until additional support was brought in to apprehend Harden.

He now faces charges of eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless operation.