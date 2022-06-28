ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida rapper arrested following jet ski chase

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Laqi_0gOUcpdi00

MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida rapper was arrested in Miami over the weekend after leading authorities on a jet ski chase.

According to the arrest report, authorities approached Nehemiah Harden, 19, known by his stage name SpotemGottem, while he was in a restricted speed zone at the Marine Stadium Basin.

Soon after, Harden began performing “S Type” turns near anchored boats.

When authorities approached him to perform a traffic stop, Harden accelerated and began to swerve through boats and entered close proximity to swimmers and anchored boats.

Authorities tried to again stop Harden with lights and sires, but again the rapper attempted to flee until additional support was brought in to apprehend Harden.

He now faces charges of eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless operation.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Miami

Plantation kidnapping led to deadly Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - A kidnapping in Plantation ended in a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens."The guy come to kill him for money," said Alethia Sterling. The shooting happened at Sterling's home in the 17900 block of NW 43rd Court around 11 p.m. Tuesday. She said she rents out a room to Shanard Alvarez, 19, who had flashed some cash in a post on social media. It was the post, she said, that led to his kidnapping in Plantation. Sterling said Alvarez knew the person who took him. Plantation police confirmed that Alvarez was taken from an Airbnb by a former...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Rapper Arrested Fleeing Police While Riding A Jetski With An AK-47?

Jacksonville rapper, SpotemGottem continues to find himself in trouble with the law. The latest being riding a jetski with an AK-47?!. Spottem, once caught by Miami Police, tried to dodge the police on the jetski but, was eventually detained. Peep the video & mugshot below. Also trending today at wild941.com.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Couple Arrested After Not Seeking Care for Daughter Who Nearly Drowned: Cops

A couple is facing charges after authorities said they didn't seek medical care for their young daughter after she nearly drowned at a family gathering in Miami. Jerry Acosta, 31, and Irma Trejo, 36, both from Lake Worth, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of child neglect with no great bodily harm, according to arrest reports.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Woman fatally struck by bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was fatally struck by a bus Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Police said the woman, described as being in her 50s, was walking along NW 1st Avenue and 1st Street, near the Broward bus terminal, when she was hit by a county transit bus. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman died on the scene. Broward sheriff's traffic homicide investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Ski#Rapper#Law Enforcement
NBC Miami

Broward Dad Accused of Firing Gun at Two Teens Fleeing Daughter's Party

The party was over before it began for two teenagers who were shot at while fleeing a girl’s birthday bash in Southwest Ranches. Barbaro Nelson Gonzalez, 47, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing at a pickup truck as it drove away from his home about 10 p.m. March 12, court records show.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
cbs12.com

Search for missing woman in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman. Alicia Anderson, 31, was last seen at the Tri Rail Station in Delray Beach. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 if you see her.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

3 Bodies Pulled From South Florida Canal

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 24-year old Luis Flores lost control of his Jeep Wrangler early Sunday morning as he was exiting Southern Blvd. at Congress Avenue and the vehicle plowed into the C-51 Canal.
BOCANEWSNOW

Eight Years In Federal Prison For Seven Bridges Resident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges resident Jeffrey Jedlicki, who has spent the last several months in a federal holding facility, will now spend eight years in federal prison. His wife, Tracy Jedlicki, will be sentenced in July. Prosecutors say both were involved […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Torrent of gunfire outside Boynton Beach home leaves one woman dead

A torrent of gunfire erupted outside a home in Boynton Beach early Monday, killing a woman inside the home, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the area of the Ocean Breeze West community in Boynton Beach. Police found a woman in a home on Ocean Breeze Circle who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, ...
CBS Miami

City of Miami's top cop Manuel Morales accused of corruption

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man found dead at scene of deadly Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Lauderhill Tuesday night.There's a heavy police presence at the scene located in the area of NW 25 Street and 52 Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say they heard arguing outside the residence followed by a loud bang. If you know anything about the shooting, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

‘I've Been Kidnapped': Woman's Social Media Post Leads to Ex's Arrest

A Broward man is facing charges after a woman's social media post about being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend quickly got the attention of law enforcement. Albert Myers, 63, was arrested in North Lauderdale Saturday on false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-domestic violence charges, Broward jail records showed.
cw34.com

Police investigating apparent suicide at Boynton Beach Mall

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are on scene at the Boynton Beach Mall investigating an apparent suicide, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department. Video shared with CBS12 News show police laying a blue tarp down in the parking lot outside of the Mall at the scene. No...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy